Summer is in full swing... and so are the Tineco deals but not for much longer! Only a few days remain to take advantage of the best prices of the year on the brand's smart cleaning appliances. Featuring premium design, advanced technology, and exceptional performance, Tineco's high-end vacuums and floor washers are built to simplify your routine and deliver a truly effortless clean.

Final Days: Don't Miss Tineco's Best Deals of the Year!

Enjoy these exclusive Prime Day offers until July 11, 2025 on the Tineco Amazon Store, and don't forget to unlock an extra 6% discount with the promo code TINPRIME25

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra

Original Price: €699 Prime Day: €419

Designed to clean effortlessly under low furniture, this floor washer combines power, long runtime, and maneuverability. With its 180° Stretch technology and ultra-slim cleaning head, no spot is out of reach.

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6

Original Price: €599 Prime Day: €349

Compact, agile, and powerful the perfect everyday cleaning solution. Lightweight and easy to store, it's ideal for tight spaces and quick cleanups.

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist

Original Price: €899 Prime Day: €599

Tineco's flagship model, crafted for a premium clean. It vacuums and washes in one seamless pass, automatically detects dirt, and self-cleans after each use. A must-have for spotless floors without the effort.

PURE ONE STATION 5 Plus

Original Price: €459 Prime Day: €349

This stick vacuum stands out with its intelligent 3-in-1 self-cleaning station. It charges, empties, and washes itself always clean, always ready.

CARPET ONE Cruiser

Original Price: €699 Prime Day: €559

The ultimate carpet cleaner, delivering powerful suction and fast drying with PowerDry technology. Deep cleaning with no compromises.

These exclusive offers are available on Amazon until July 11, 2025

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com.

