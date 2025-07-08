Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. has raised INR 2. 93 billion ($34. 2 million) through a qualified institutions placement to fund a greenfield 2. 2 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility in central India. From pv magazine India Shakti Pumps has concluded its qualified institutions placement (QIP), raising INR 2. 93 billion from institutional investors. The company said it will use the proceeds to build a greenfield 2. 2 GW high-efficiency solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, through its subsidiary, Shakti Energy Solutions. The plant will comply with domestic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...