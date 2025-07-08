Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
08.07.2025
Yeastar P-Series PBX Now Features Built-In Visual Call Flow Designer Tool for Maximal Customization

XIAMEN, China, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar, a global leader in Unified Communications, today released the built-in Call Flow Designer for the P-Series Phone System. This visual, no-code call management tool lets businesses create advanced, multi-step call flows using drag & drop. No programming required.

Yeastar Logo

With a rich set of configurable components, Call Flow Designer enables users to easily design dynamic call routes using ready-to-use building blocks such as prompt, user input, transfer, record, and developer. You can, for example, create an IVR route to navigate calls based on time of day, language, and more, route calls based on customer data from external databases, or implement password-authenticated workflows with ease.

The rich and intuitive module allows end users to design complex call flows in minutes without the technical expertise. With ready-to-use templates for one-click setup and import/export features, users can instantly deploy proven call flows or customize their own. For PBX resellers, this means powerful tools to efficiently batch-apply configurations across client systems, ensuring consistent service delivery at scale.

For more information about the call flow designer and its features, please refer to our release blog.

"Call Flow Designer shows how Yeastar builds smart yet simple communication tools," said Arya Zhou, Head of Global Sales at Yeastar. "It gives you all the flexibility to customize call flows exactly how you want - powerful enough for experts, but so easy anyone can use it."

A Greater Vision on the Roadmap

Call Flow Designer takes Yeastar's AI-driven communication forward, enabling first-ever AI voice tool integration for maximal flexibility and customization. At Yeastar, we prioritize customer needs, delivering highly adaptable solutions that ensures your PBX adapts perfectly to unique operational needs. Looking ahead, our 2025 roadmap promises even smarter AI capabilities and intuitive reporting tools to transform business communications.

About Yeastar

Yeastar makes digital value easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management by transforming how businesses connect and communicate. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a strong ecosystem, a global network of channel partners, and over 650,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312520/Yeastar_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yeastar-p-series-pbx-now-features-built-in-visual-call-flow-designer-tool-for-maximal-customization-302493096.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
