HR Path Strengthens Outsourcing Expertise in Germany with Acquisition of HORN Payroll Company GmbH

PARIS, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of HORN Payroll Company GmbH, a German-based company specializing in payroll outsourcing and interim services.

With a presence in 28 countries and a team of over 2,500 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Specializing in advisory, implementation, and operational services, HR Path delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance efficiency and foster growth. Since its founding in 2001, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to transform HR practices globally.

Founded in 2017, HORN Payroll Company GmbH has built a strong reputation for delivering tailored payroll outsourcing and interim services that empower fast-growing and international companies to achieve compliance, scalability, and operational excellence.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for HR Path, solidifying its position as a leader in the HR industry and expanding its presence in Germany. HORN Payroll Company GmbH's specialized focus on payroll outsourcing and interim services perfectly complement HR Path's vision of driving organizational growth and excellence through strategic HR solutions.

"With its expertise in payroll outsourcing and interim services, the acquisition of HORN Payroll Company GmbH enables us to broaden the scope of services we deliver to our clients in Germany."said Carlo Fischer, Partner at HR Path. "Their deep knowledge and strong client relationships in Germany complement our global capabilities. We can now offer more comprehensive and customized support to meet a wider range of HR needs."

"We are very happy about this new chapter!" said Steven Horn, Managing Director at HORN Payroll Company GmbH. "This step opens up exciting opportunities for our team and ensures our continued growth and success. We will maintain our commitment to delivering exceptional service while exploring new possibilities within HR Path."

"We're excited to welcome HORN Payroll Company GmbH and its talented team into the HR Path outsourcing practice. This integration marks an important step forward in strengthening and expanding our ability to offer tailored payroll management solutions in Germany." added Jean-Luc Barbier, Partner at HR Path.

Contact:

Fabienne LATOUR

Fabienne.latour@hr-path.com

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2725595/HR_Path.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724930/5401165/hpc_an_HR_Path_Company_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hr-path-strengthens-outsourcing-expertise-in-germany-with-acquisition-of-horn-payroll-company-gmbh-302498853.html