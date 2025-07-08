Anzeige
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
PR Newswire
08.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
119 Leser
Global Debut! iSoftStone Digital Officially Launches as iSoftStone's New Overseas Brand

BEIJING, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 3, 2025 Global Digital Economy Conference was grandly held in Beijing. As part of the conference's signature "First Launch Global Debut" segment, iSoftStone officially introduced its new overseas brand, iSoftStone Digital, to the international market. This milestone marks the company's entry into "Going Global Expansion2.0" strategy. With a renewed positioning of driving global client value through digital technology innovation, iSoftStone Digital is opening a new chapter in its international development journey.


At the launch ceremony, Mr. Liu Huifu, Director and Chief Technology Officer; Mr. Han Zhimin, President of Computing Products and Smart Electronics Business; Mr. Huang Li, President of International Business; Mr. Yin Lu, Vice President; and Mr. Li Chuan, Vice President jointly witnessed the new era of "iSoftStone Digital", marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy.

As a Chinese leading enterprise in full-stack intelligent products and services, iSoftStone has always committed to global expansion, identifying "international growth" as one of its four core strategies. Over the past twenty years, the company has steadily built a global business network spanning four key regions: Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Japan, and North America. The release of this new brand is another important milestone in iSoftStone's overseas development. With a fresh brand identity, the company aims to further empower Chinese enterprises going abroad and support global clients in their digital transformation efforts.

During the launch ceremony, Mr. Yin Lu delivered a comprehensive interpretation of the brand's strategic positioning and significance. He stated, "iSoftStone Digital not only carries two decades of iSoftStone's innovation and global vision, but also represents our firm commitment to empowering global clients with digital technology and building a better future together." Moving forward, iSoftStone will empower global clients with seven strategic digital solutions and innovative products from its proprietary hardware brand MECHREVO.

Later, five key leaders took the stage together, placed their handprints on the brand activation panel, marking the official launch of iSoftStone Digital.

iSoftStone Digital aims to enhance its global presence by integrating resources and accelerating innovation. The company will focus on creating a strong outbound ecosystem, supporting enterprises in their international growth, and becoming a benchmark for Chinese tech firms worldwide. With an emphasis on collaboration, iSoftStone Digital is committed to advancing the global digital economy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726381/iSoftStone.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-debut-isoftstone-digital-officially-launches-as-isoftstones-new-overseas-brand-302499890.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
