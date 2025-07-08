BRITISH CONSULTING SECTOR SURGES AHEAD WITH RECORD EXPORTS AND STRONG GROWTH FORECASTS ACCORDING TO THE MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCIES ASSOCIATION (MCA)

Global demand fuels export boom. UK consulting exports outside Europe rose by 5%, with North America, Asia, and the Middle East driving growth

Digital and transformation services dominate: Businesses are turning to UK consultants for expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and business transformation

Robust Growth Forecast: Sector expected to grow 3.6% in 2025 and 7.8% in 2026 powered by demand in defence, cyber security and digital services

Experienced talent recruitment on the rise: 25% increase in experienced hires and 39% of consultants now based outside London reflecting regional expansion

LONDON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK consulting sector is cementing its position as a global powerhouse, with record-breaking export growth and strong future projections, according to the latest research from the Management Consultancies Association (MCA). Exports to markets outside Europe rose by 5%, driven by surging demand in North America, Asia, and the Middle East. Looking ahead, consulting leaders forecast overall sector growth of 3.6% in 2025 and 7.8% in 2026. Digital and technology consulting, along with business transformation services, remain the most in-demand offerings. As industries embrace AI and advanced analytics, UK consultants are helping organisations integrate these technologies to boost efficiency and competitiveness.

The UK consulting sector has further expanded its international footprint, confirming its status as a global leader in professional services, according to recent research by the Management Consultancies Association (MCA). The MCA's 2025 Annual Industry Report highlights the UK's top consulting export destinations: the United States, Saudi Arabia, India, and Japan. The sector's inclusion in the Government's Industrial Strategy as a priority sector further reinforces its strategic importance, with a renewed commitment to champion UK consulting on the world stage. North America now accounts for 9% of export income, Asia Pacific 4%, and the Middle East rose from 2% to 3%, reflecting growing demand for UK expertise in infrastructure, technology, and financial services. The "rest of world" category jumped from 13% to 18%, underscoring the sector's adaptability and global reach. The decline in fee income from Europe (11% in 2024, down from 15% in 2023) mirrored broader economic challenges in several European markets but was counterbalanced by growth in other regions.

Tamzen Isacsson, Chief Executive of the Management Consultancies Association (MCA), said:

"As the world's second-largest exporter of business services, the UK consulting sector continues to be a leader of excellence and innovation. Supported by a wide talent pool, commercial expertise, and a regulatory environment conducive to business growth, the sector remains steadfast in delivering high-quality advisory support to clients worldwide. These achievements reflect the UK consulting sector's commitment to meeting global challenges, driving economic development, and providing trusted professional guidance across industries and borders. The MCA estimates the consulting industry to be worth £20.4bn and currently exports generate around £5.9bn of sales."

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Business, and Exports, said:

"With record breaking export growth, our management consultancy sector is playing a vital role in the Government's Plan for Change, by boosting skills and creating high quality jobs across the UK.

"Through our Modern Industrial Strategy, we will continue to champion the wider professional and business services sector, channelling in investment to further drive economic growth."

Geopolitical uncertainty is also creating new opportunities for UK firms advising clients through uncertainties. Cybersecurity consulting is now critical as businesses face escalating digital threats. Recent incidents in sectors such as retail have underscored the need for expert guidance to mitigate risks from ransomware, data breaches, and cyberattacks. Defence consulting is also on the rise, as clients seek strategic insights to navigate geopolitical tensions and cyber warfare.

The sector's commitment to talent remains a cornerstone of its success. The proportion of consultants based outside London rose to 39%, up from 35% the previous year, and highlights the sector's growing commitment to regional development and contribution beyond London. Firms are also increasingly focused on rebalancing their talent pipelines, with a 25% rise in experienced hires due to client demand for focused subject expertise.

Tamzen Isacsson adds:

"By investing in professional development and creating clear career pathways-including adopting chartered -consulting firms cultivate a highly skilled and adaptable workforce. This strengthens the UK consulting sector's ability to have the right resources and expertise to respond to emerging global challenges, deliver innovative solutions, and maintain its position as a trusted advisor to businesses navigating change."

The Chartered Management Consultant Accreditation continues to gain traction across the industry, raising standards and levels of training and development. Over 1,800 consultants are now Chartered, marking a 47% increase over the past year with assessment volumes exceeding expectations. The accreditation has evolved further with the introduction of a Senior leader route which has already attracted commitments from around 1000 consultants. As the ChMC approaches its fifth anniversary in 2026, it has become a widely adopted benchmark of excellence across leading consulting firms.

The MCA's Annual Industry Report 2025 provides an unrivalled assessment of the performance of the leading consulting firms in the UK which are part of the trade body the Management Consultancies Association. The report examines fee income data provided by member firms over recent years to identify the size, diversity, and growth trajectory of consulting activity of MCA members, as well as the wider consulting industry. Independent market research agency Savanta, partnered with the MCA to collect and analyse industry data for the 2025 report.

Further information can be found at www.mca.org.uk

Notes to Editors: The Management Consultancies Association (MCA):

The MCA is the representative body for the UK's leading management consulting firms. For nearly 70 years, the MCA has been the voice of the consulting industry, promoting the value of consulting to business, the public sector, media commentators and the general public. The MCA's mission is to promote the value of management consultancy for the economy and society as a whole. The MCA's member companies comprise over 50% of the UK consulting industry and work with the vast majority of the top FTSE 100 companies and almost all parts of the public sector. The UK consulting industry is amongst the best in the world and a vital part of the business landscape.

Savanta

Savanta is a fast-growing data, research and advisory firm. We inform and inspire our clients through powerful data, empowering technology and high-impact consulting. All designed to help our clients make better decisions and achieve faster progress. Get in touch:

Savanta - www.savanta.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/british-consulting-sector-surges-ahead-with-record-exports-and-strong-growth-forecasts-according-to-the-management-consultancies-association-mca-302499010.html