HEINEKEN International: New HEINEKEN Study Shows Sports Fans Shifting Gears Toward Moderation

New HEINEKEN Study Shows Sports Fans Shifting Gears Toward Moderation

New global fan study reveals shifting attitudes toward alcohol consumption among Formula 1® fans

One in four sports fans are actively reducing their alcohol consumption or opting for alcohol-free alternatives.

56% of Formula 1® fans report they regularly choose alcohol-free beer over the alternative.

Heineken® identified by 62% of Formula 1® fans as the number one drinks brand that encourages responsible consumption.





LONDON, 8 July 2025 - The HEINEKEN Company unveiled striking market insights today, highlighting a growing trend toward moderation and alcohol-free choices among Formula 1® fans. As the sport continues to evolve beyond the racetrack into a global cultural phenomenon, changing fan behaviours are reshaping expectations for inclusivity, choice and responsible enjoyment.

A new global Nielsen study, commissioned by HEINEKEN, reveals a major shift in drinking habits among sports fans - dispelling the outdated stereotype of the rowdy sports spectator. Conducted across 11 markets and representative of 70% of the combined Formula 1® and UEFA Champions League fanbase, the research shows that one in four fans are cutting back on alcohol or choosing alcohol-free alternatives. Notably, Formula 1® fans drink more 0.0 than the general population, with 56% regularly reaching for a non-alcoholic option compared to just 43% of the general population.

Over the past decade, Formula 1® has invited old and new fans underneath the hood, taking them behind the scenes to get to know the teams and the colourful personalities, and experience first-hand what it takes to win a championship. These human stories, previously missing from the sport, have seen Formula 1® evolve from a traditional motorsport into a dynamic cultural platform, fueled by a renewed focus on sustainability and the rise of a values-led fanbase.

With Gen Z and women playing an increasingly influential role in that fanbase, the market for choice and moderation has expanded to meet changing demand. Led by Heineken® 0.0, now in the tenth year of its Formula 1® partnership, alcohol-free options have become more visible through impactful sponsorships and increased availability. At the same time, strong Heineken® brand recognition is helping to make moderation acceptable and aspirational without compromising the fan experience.

These trends are further quantified by the global fan behaviour study which reinforces what Heineken® has long believed: that sport has the power to drive cultural change.



Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken Brand, said: "We believe that our brands can be a force for good, and this belief shapes our approach to partnerships. For Heineken®, responsible drinking is not only cool, but aspirational, so we harness the existing appeal of UEFA and Formula 1® to position Heineken® 0.0 as equally appealing as our core product. This connection, plus people's trust in the quality and taste of our core product, gives them the confidence to choose a 0.0."

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1®, said: "The Formula 1® fanbase is evolving fast. We now have more than 800 million fans worldwide and we are attracting a more diverse audience, so we want to ensure we're giving all of them options on how they engage with the sport, be that at races or at home. With partners like Heineken®, we're giving our fans choices and ensuring everyone feels included, comfortable, and empowered."

Max Verstappen, Formula 1® World Champion, added: "It's great to see that fans who choose not to drink can still feel completely part of the atmosphere and excitement around sport. Whether you're driving, focusing on performance, or just don't feel like drinking, there doesn't need to be a reason. You can still enjoy the moment fully, without compromise. It's about having the confidence to make the choice that's right for you."

Samantha Lamberti, Head of International, at Nielsen Sports, said: "Nielsen has tracked the growing demand for non-alcoholic beverages for some time. It is clear from the data there's a strong consumer trend of not just consumption, but brand awareness. Motorsport offers a unique stage for drink aware campaigns and we can see from this study the success Heineken has had in promoting alcohol-free options, especially among Formula 1® fans."

Online interviews (CAWI) were conducted via Nielsen's monthly barometer, Nielsen Fan Insights, using an access panel. The total sample included 17,000 respondents aged 16-69 across 11 countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the UK, the USA, and Vietnam, with representation ensured in each market through quota sampling (gender, age, region, occupation) and subsequent weighting.

Brew a Better World

HEINEKEN's Brew a Better World strategy puts sustainability and responsibility front and centre of the business. Part of this ambition was to have a zero alcohol option for at least one strategic brand in the majority of our operating companies (representing 90% of our business) by 2025, ensuring that in the longer term, wherever HEINEKEN sells beverages, a non-alcoholic alternative is also available. In 2024, we achieved this, with the number of markets with a zero alcohol option for at least one strategic brand representing 91% of our beer and cider volumes. Today, HEINEKEN's zero-alcohol portfolio encompasses more than 245 products, offering a wide variety of taste profiles, including lagers, flavored beers, and ciders.

