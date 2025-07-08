SUSE LLC: SUSE Launches European Digital Sovereignty Offering

New SUSE Sovereign Premium Support provides strengthened control and resilience for European Union sovereign environments

LUXEMBOURG, July 08, 2025 ? , a global leader in enterprise open source solutions, today announced SUSE Sovereign Premium Support, its most comprehensive sovereign support service for customers and partners looking for a support offering that is sovereign in the European Union. It is a cross-portfolio offering designed for enterprises that require a sovereign, personalized and proactive approach to supporting their SUSE environments.

According to IDC, more than 80% of organizations in Europe are either currently using sovereign cloud solutions or plan to use them in 20251. SUSE Sovereign Premium Support represents a new, important pillar of SUSE's offerings following growing demand from customers and partners who need to navigate new regulations, mitigate geopolitical risks and build truly resilient IT infrastructure.

"Our expertise in the field, coupled with our deep European roots and global capabilities, uniquely positions us to deliver the level of control and resilience our customers need over their data, operations and technology. Our new SUSE Sovereign Premium Support reinforces our commitment to empower customers and partners who choose true digital independence and operational resilience with a future-proof IT infrastructure," says Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen, CEO of SUSE. "While this is a net new offering for us, it is a natural extension of our open by design, sovereign by choice philosophy developed over three decades and more. "

SUSE Sovereign Premium Support:

Helps SUSE's customers address their regulatory requirements and digital sovereignty needs.

Provides named EU-based Premium Support Engineers (PSE) and Service Delivery Managers (SDM) and customer support data is stored on EU-located networks and servers.

Gives enhanced data privacy and controlled access via EU-based PSEs and SDMs and contains SUSE's commitment to encryption of data required for troubleshooting.



SUSE has a wide range of customers needing to meet strict regulatory and compliance requirements including defense, governmental and law enforcement organizations across multiple continents. SUSE's commitment and tailored support has long helped customers to achieve this goal.

"SUSE has been an invaluable partner on digital sovereignty solutions for our customers for years," said Udo Wuertz, CDO and Fellow Fsas Technologies Europe. "Their open by design, sovereign by choice philosophy, combined with their deep understanding of regional needs and now with enhanced EU-based support, allows us to offer our joint customers solutions that fit their growing needs."

"We have seen rising interest in digital sovereignty solutions, such as sovereign cloud, for several years now. This interest is not just confined to regulated industries but across all sectors and also globally, especially as many organisations are still at the start of their cloud journeys and considering what they will need from the outset. 2025 looks set to be a watershed year as the growing geopolitical and economic uncertainties so far seen are shining a brighter spotlight on the need for digital sovereignty." - Rahiel Nasir, Research Director, European Cloud Strategies, and Lead Analyst for Worldwide Digital Sovereignty, IDC.

Register your interest today and we look forward to speaking with you about SUSE Sovereign Premium Support. For more information on SUSE's digital sovereignty initiatives, please read this blog or visit here .

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise open source solutions, including SUSE? Linux Suite, SUSE? Rancher Suite, SUSE? Edge Suite and SUSE? AI Suite. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to power their mission-critical workloads, enabling them to innovate everywhere - from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, collaborating with partners and communities to give customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

1(Source: IDC's EMEA Cloud Survey, September 2024.)

Media Contact

Sara Matheson

sara.matheson@suse.com

+44 7960 191229