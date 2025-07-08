Women's Safety: Women's Safety Expert Urges Reform as Femicide Rates Remain High in the UK

WETHERBY, England, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Kaiser, leading women's safety advocate and author of NEVER A VICTIM - The Definitive Guide to Women's Safety, is calling for urgent national reform as the UK continues to face alarmingly high rates of femicide. His call follows mounting public concern over the government's failure to prevent gender-based killings and protect vulnerable women.

With three decades of experience supporting survivors of domestic abuse, stalking, and sexual violence, Kaiser argues that the UK is still failing to prioritise women's safety, despite mounting public outrage and a series of high-profile cases that have severely eroded trust in the police and justice system.

According to UN data, over 51,000 women and girls worldwide were killed by an intimate partner or family member in 2023. In the UK, femicide remains a persistent and preventable threat, often occurring after long histories of abuse, coercive control, and missed intervention opportunities.

Femicide refers to the intentional killing of a woman because she is a woman, often by a partner or ex-partner, and remains under-recognised in UK law, despite being widely acknowledged by the United Nations and recognised in countries such as Argentina, Mexico, and most recently, Italy.

Kaiser, whose 530-page book is informed by comprehensive research and frontline experience, argues that the UK's current response to violence against women is reactive, fragmented, and insufficient. "Femicide is not an isolated tragedy. It is the final, fatal link in a long chain of warning signs we continue to ignore," he said. "It's time to move beyond rhetoric and demand a coordinated, survivor-led strategy that holds abusers accountable before it's too late."

His book offers a trauma-informed, evidence-backed roadmap to prevention, personal protection, and systemic reform. It empowers women to recognise early warning signs, trust their intuition, and understand the societal dynamics that enable violence to persist.

Public demand for reform is growing. Petitions and campaigns have called for stronger sentencing, earlier intervention in abuse cases, and national strategies to prevent violence against women. Yet despite years of reports and promises, meaningful legislative change remains slow and fragmented.

Kaiser is now urging MPs, police forces, and policy leaders to mandate earlier intervention in coercive control cases, improve protection for women reporting threats from current or former partners, and recognise femicide as a distinct legal category, as seen in recent Italian law reform.

He has urged lawmakers to meet with survivors, campaigners, and frontline professionals to shape more informed, victim-centred policy. "We need to act now, not after another woman is killed," he said. "My goal is to help create a culture where prevention is the norm, not the exception."

NEVER A VICTIM - The Definitive Guide to Women's Safety is available in hardcover, eBook, and PDF formats via the Women's Safety website.

