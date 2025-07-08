German solar glass manufacturer Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH has filed for insolvency, affecting 247 employees at its Tschernitz facility, according to multiple media reports. From pv magazine Germany Solar glass maker GMB filed for insolvency this week, with 247 employees affected, multiple media outlets have reported, citing company management. While an official announcement has not yet been published, Brandenburg's Ministry of Economic Affairs has confirmed the insolvency. "I deeply regret GMB's decision. Ultimately, it is the general conditions in Europe that have led to the last European ...

