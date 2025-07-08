HESA enhances its collaboration with Infobip to boost survey conversion rates and improve engagement using RCS messaging

Global cloud communications platform Infobip has enhanced its partnership with HESA (Higher Education Statistics Agency), part of Jisc, to boost responses to its Graduate Outcomes survey, the UK's largest annual social survey. By implementing a Rich Communication Service (RCS) and mobile-first approach, Infobip has helped increase the agency's mobile survey conversion rates compared to SMS.

HESA, the UK agency for the collection and analysis of higher education data, delivers the Graduate Outcomes survey which surveys over 900,000 recent graduates annually. It helps improve university experiences for future students by providing a voice for graduates and postgraduates. To ensure UK higher education best reflects the actual needs of students, the survey needs to collect the experiences of as many graduates as possible.

With survey fatigue and declining engagement an ongoing challenge, HESA is testing a number of different initiatives to boost online survey responses. With circa 70% of online responses completed on mobile, HESA needed to refresh its omnichannel approach and provide communication channels that graduates and postgraduates use and trust.

RCS messaging enables organisations to increase their brand reputation and awareness. With RCS, HESA could add its survey logo and a link to its website. As the message design is more modern, it helps enhance reputation and verifies the message is genuine.

Infobip has implemented a mobile and RCS-first approach for HESA, making the Graduate Outcomes survey available on this richer, more engaging channel across Android and Apple platforms; RCS survey conversion rates are double that of SMS.

Dr Gosia Turner, Head of Surveys at Jisc, said "The Graduate Outcomes survey is a critical tool to allow recent graduates to share their experiences of UK higher education. To provide the rich, high-quality data that the sector needs, we need all graduates to complete the survey when they are invited. It's early days but the conversion rates on RCS compared to SMS look very encouraging."

James Stokes, Head of Enterprise, UK and Nordics, at Infobip, said: "By integrating RCS capabilities powered by Infobip into the Graduate Outcomes survey, HESA has enhanced respondent experiences while helping boost completion rates. Having worked with HESA since 2018, this latest partnership demonstrates how we continue to innovate for our customers to help them achieve their objectives."

Find further information about HESA's implementation of RCS messages here: https://www.hesa.ac.uk/blog/06-02-2025/calls-and-clicks-experiments-boost-survey-engagement

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250708525185/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact

Sarah Penney, Highbury Communications

spenney@highburycomms.com