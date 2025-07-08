Neuraxpharm and Dizlin Pharmaceuticals Announce Global Strategic Co-Development Agreement Bringing Next-Generation Drug-Device Therapy to Patients with Advanced Parkinson's Disease

Infudopa SubC® is a user-friendly and minimally invasive alternative enabling flexible dosing and thereby empowering patients with greater independence

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group ("Neuraxpharm"), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to central nervous system (CNS) disorders, and Dizlin Pharmaceuticals AB ("Dizlin"), a Swedish R&D company focused on late-stage Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced a strategic global co-development agreement for Infudopa SubC® - a next-generation, wearable drug-device therapy that offers a user-friendly, flexible, and physiologically sound alternative to existing advanced Parkinson's treatments, hence empowering patients with greater independence.

This agreement marks a pivotal milestone for Neuraxpharm as it enters the drug-device space with its first-ever combination therapy, reinforcing its commitment to pioneering innovation in CNS and addressing some of the most pressing unmet needs in neurological care.

A New Era in Advanced Parkinson's Treatment

Infudopa SubC® is a ready-to-use levodopa-carbidopa solution delivered via a wearable subcutaneous infusion belt pump. It is designed to provide continuous, precise drug delivery for patients with advanced PD who experience motor fluctuations that are no longer adequately managed by oral medications.

Addressing a Growing Global Challenge

PD is the fastest-growing neurological condition worldwide, currently affecting over 10 million people. Global prevalence is expected to double to 20 million by 2050.1,2 For many patients, oral medication loses effectiveness as the disease advances, leaving patients facing disabling motor fluctuations that are better treated by device-aided therapies like Infudopa SubC®. Neuraxpharm's collaboration with Dizlin is a transformative advancement for PD patients, ensuring access to a therapy that is not only effective but also practical and empowering.

Under the terms of this agreement, Neuraxpharm will actively participate in the co-development of the product to ensure its global availability and will receive global exclusive commercialisation rights for Infudopa SubC® in Europe, countries outside Europe where it has a direct presence, and via partners in other territories, such as US or Japan, to be agreed by both parties.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, stated:"Our partnership with Dizlin is a powerful step towards reshaping the future of Parkinson's care. Infudopa SubC® is more than a therapy - it's a life-changing solution, effectively and practically delivering treatment to PD patients. This collaboration reflects our unwavering mission to bring forward differentiated, breakthrough solutions for people living with CNS disorders."

Björn Velin, CEO of Dizlin Pharmaceuticals, added: "Dizlin Pharmaceuticals is very pleased to have entered into an agreement with a well-established and highly reputable pharmaceutical company specialising in the central nervous system - specifically Parkinson's disease - and with a strong commercial organisation.

"We are committed to bringing our products to market quickly - and confident of being successful in this regard - so that more patients in the advanced stage of Parkinson's disease can gain access to this possibility of enhancing their life quality and functioning."

Building on a Legacy of Innovation

This agreement builds on Neuraxpharm's expanding portfolio of strategic alliances that bridge pharmaceutical and med-tech innovation. It follows the Company's entry into digital health through the commercialisation agreement with mjn-neuro in 2022 for a wearable device that predicts epileptic seizures, further demonstrating Neuraxpharm's commitment to realising innovative solutions in CNS care.

About the Neuraxpharm Group

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of the central nervous system (CNS), including both psychiatric and neurological disorders. It has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 40 years.

Neuraxpharm is constantly innovating, with new products and solutions to address unmet patient needs and is expanding its portfolio through its pipeline, partnerships, and acquisitions.

The company has c.1,000 employees and develops and commercialises CNS products through a direct presence in more than 20 countries in Europe, two in Latin America, one in the Middle East, and globally via partners in more than 50 countries. Neuraxpharm is backed by funds advised by Permira.

Neuraxpharm manufactures many of its pharmaceutical products at Neuraxpharm Pharmaceuticals (formerly Laboratorios Lesvi) in Spain.

For more information, please visit https://www.neuraxpharm.com

About Dizlin Pharmaceuticals

Dizlin Pharmaceuticals AB is a privately held Swedish research-based pharmaceutical development company with focus on diseases of the central nervous system in general and on developing improved treatment for advanced stages of Parkinson's disease in particular. The company conducts research in collaboration with researchers at the University of Gothenburg and Linköping University in Sweden.

The company has developed a new patented method for treatment of advanced stages of Parkinson's disease. Dizlin Pharmaceuticals has two products in late phase development stage. The first - Infudopa SubC® - is administered as a continuous subcutaneous infusion by means of a portable pump (similar to insulin infusion for diabetes) to outpatients. The second - Infudopa IntraV® - is administered intravenously to inpatients in order to minimize the risks associated with surgery on patients with Parkinson's disease.

About Infudopa SubC®

Infudopa SubC (DIZ102) is a levodopa-carbidopa solution intended for outpatient treatment. Used with a portable twin pump enabling continuous mixing prior to infusion, Infudopa SubC® is aimed as monotherapy for subjects who experience moderate to severe motor fluctuations when receiving oral administration of levodopa. Infudopa SubC® displays physiological osmolality and a physiologically acceptable pH and results in a rapid and highly efficient levodopa uptake. The shelf life is 36 months in refrigerator and at least three months at room temperature, which will represent a significant logistic advantage for patients, e.g., when traveling.

References

1 Parkinson's Statistics - Parkinson's Europe. 2024. https://parkinsonseurope.org/facts-and-figures/statistics/studies-on-the-prevalence-of-parkinson%E2%80%99s [Accessed 01 July 2025.]

2 Projections for prevalence of Parkinson's disease and its driving factors in 195 countries and territories to 2050: modelling study of Global Burden of Disease Study 2021 BMJ2025;388:e080952. https://www.bmj.com/content/bmj/388/bmj-2024-080952.full.pdf [Accessed 01 July 2025.]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neuraxpharm-and-dizlin-pharmaceuticals-announce-global-strategic-co-development-agreement-bringing-next-generation-drug-device-therapy-to-patients-with-advanced-parkinsons-disease-302499103.html