Whether you're grilling in the garden or relaxing on the balcony, Tineco helps you make the most of summer with more free time. The Stretch Series and the new S9 Artist ensure spotless cleanliness all season long.

When the sun is shining and temperatures are rising, we look forward to ice cream, cozy barbecues, and quality time with friends and family. Housework can certainly take a back seat during the hottest time of the year. That's exactly why Tineco has developed smart solutions that make everyday life noticeably easier. The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra, and the brand-new FLOOR ONE S9 Artist deliver efficient and convenient cleaning. Just in time for Amazon Prime Day, customers can look forward to exclusive special deals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250707117888/en/

Tineco Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaners: Prime Day Deals for a Clean and Carefree Summer

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6: Compact, Powerful, and Spotlessly Clean

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is the perfect entry-level companion for daily floor cleaning. Its compact design, automatic dirt detection via the iLoop sensor, and self-cleaning function make it an ideal choice for small to medium-sized households. Quick to charge and ready to go, it leaves you with more time to enjoy the summer.

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra: The All-Rounder for Demanding Cleaning Tasks

For those who expect more: the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra combines powerful suction, mopping capabilities, smart technology, and an extended reach. Its 3-in-1 cleaning effortlessly tackles even stubborn dirt, leaving floors thoroughly clean. The automatic brush cleaning and drying functions ensure the highest hygiene standards with zero hassle.

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist: Where Cleaning Meets Design

The new FLOOR ONE S9 Artist turns cleaning into a lifestyle. Powerful, elegant, and meticulously designed, it offers smart iLoop sensor technology, multi-functional cleaning performance, and a high-quality LED display, blending outstanding efficiency with modern aesthetics. The automatic self-cleaning and drying system ensures maximum hygiene. Perfect for those who value style, spotless floors, and genuine everyday convenience.

Exclusive Prime Day Deals

All three models will be available at special limited-time prices exclusively on Amazon:

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is available for €349 (RRP €599) on Amazon

The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra is priced at €419 (RRP €699) on Amazon

The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist is available for €599 (RRP €899) on Amazon

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit uk.tineco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250707117888/en/

Contacts:

silvia.shi@tineco.com