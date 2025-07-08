Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc wins large order in Chile for mine trucks and digital solutions

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has won a large order from mining company Sociedad Punta del Cobre SA (Pucobre) in Chile for a significant fleet of underground mine trucks, as well as digital solutions. The equipment and solutions will strengthen Pucobre's productivity, cost efficiency and safety.

Pucobre has ordered a large fleet of Minetruck MT65 S haulers, one of the world's largest underground mine trucks, for use in the company's copper mines; Punta del Cobre, Granate, and Mantos de Cobre. The Chile-based company, a long-standing customer of Epiroc, also ordered a package of digital solutions that provides, among other things, advanced monitoring and performance tracking of the machine fleet which will boost fleet efficiency and lower emissions.

The order, including the digital solutions, is valued at around MSEK 235 and was booked in the second quarter 2025. Epiroc will also provide service and spare parts for the equipment.

"We are happy to strengthen our collaboration with Pucobre further as it upgrades its mines to become even more modern, cost efficient, and sustainable," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO. "By adding on our leading digital solutions, Pucobre will achieve long-term efficiency gains, and even better progress towards its sustainability goals."

Sebastián Ríos, Pucobre's CEO, says: "At Pucobre, we are committed to driving more modern, safer, and more sustainable mining operations. The addition of the MT65 S fleet and Epiroc's digital solutions will allow us to optimize our processes, reduce costs, and advance our environmental goals with cutting-edge technology."

Epiroc's Minetruck MT65 S, with 65 ton load capacity, is engineered with safety, productivity and operator comfort in mind for haulage in larger underground mining and construction operations.

The digital solution Fleet+ and the add-on solution Fleet+ ShiftGoals ordered by Pucobre provide visibility into machine performance and goal tracking via the My Epiroc interface. Benefits include reduced fuel consumption, improved fleet utilization and increased operator safety. Pucobre also ordered Asset Health Information Service, which delivers high-frequency sensor data and alerts through integration with the customer's own systems, which in turn supports advanced monitoring and performance tracking of the machine fleet.



For more information please contact:

Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager

+46 70 347 2455

media@epiroc.com

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and construction customers, and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 64 billion in 2024, and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.