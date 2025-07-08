Kinnevik AB: Kinnevik's Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2025

"Kinnevik concludes a solid second quarter with strong growth and continued margin improvements in our core companies. We also continue to selectively add exciting companies to our portfolio and in the quarter we led a funding round in Tandem Health. We are proud to partner with a Swedish company at the intersection of healthcare, SaaS and AI, as it pioneers the next generation of healthcare infrastructure in Europe."

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik



Key Events

During the first half of 2025, our core companies grew revenues by more than 35 percent on average and improved EBITDA margins by 4 percentage points year-on-year

TravelPerk passed USD 275m in annualized revenues, up from USD 200m at the beginning of the year through continued strong organic growth and the acquisition of Yokoy

Enveda's leading drug candidate successfully completed Phase 1a clinical trials, a validation of the company's AI-driven drug discovery platform

We led a EUR 40m funding round with an investment of EUR 30m in Tandem Health, a Swedish healthcare infrastructure company pioneering a medical AI scribe designed to reduce administrative workloads for healthcare providers. The company's vision is to build the European operating system for clinical workflows

Investment Activities

SEK 860m invested in the quarter, bringing investments during the first half of 2025 to SEK 1,660m (SEK 1,293m net of divestments) - indicative of current target investment pace

Invested SEK 333m in Tandem Health as lead investor in a EUR 40m funding round, adding a larger investment to our selective early-stage portfolio additions during the first half of 2025

Invested SEK 335m in a new techbio company, to be announced during the second half of 2025

Financial Position

Net Asset Value of SEK 36.8bn (SEK 133 per share), up 0.6bn or 2 percent in the quarter (up 4 percent in constant currencies)

Private portfolio up 3 percent (up 5 percent in constant currencies), driven by solid operational performance, muted multiple expansion, and currency headwinds

Net cash of SEK 9.6bn at end of the second quarter, with limited follow-on investment needed in the portfolio

