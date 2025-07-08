Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.07.2025 10:06 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AIRS Medical Earns Expanded MDR Certification for AI-Powered MRI Image Enhancement Solution SwiftMR

SEOUL, South Korea, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical, a leader in AI solutions for diagnostic imaging, has received Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification from the European Union (EU) for SwiftMR across all body parts. This expanded certification facilitates broader clinical use of SwiftMR in Europe - giving providers new tools to care for a wider range of patients.

For more information about AIRS Medical, visit https://airsmed.com/en/.

About MDR certification

MDR certification is the EU's rigorous regulatory process for ensuring the safety and performance of medical devices, including software like SwiftMR that interacts with imaging systems. This comprehensive evaluation conforms with applicable regulatory requirements.

SwiftMR's MDR certification now extends to all body parts - including abdomen, breast, prostate, and pediatric imaging - in addition to previously approved applications for brain, spine, and musculoskeletal imaging. This designation further expands SwiftMR's clinical utility across a wide range of MRI exams.

"Earning expanded MDR certification reflects AIRS Medical's commitment to delivering solutions that hold up to the world's most demanding regulatory standards," said Jayden Jung, Head of EMEA. "Today, faster MRI is more accessible across Europe than ever before."

Expanding access to care

Used by over 800 hospitals, imaging centers, and diagnostic clinics worldwide, SwiftMR uses deep learning technology to reduce MRI scan times by up to 50%1, which can help improve comfort for patients who may struggle with longer exams, such as those with anxiety, claustrophobia, or acute pain.

By shortening scans while maintaining image quality, SwiftMR enables imaging providers to serve more patients, support timely diagnoses, and expand access to essential care - including for those who might otherwise delay or avoid imaging due to discomfort.

Boosting operational performance

In addition to patient benefits, SwiftMR delivers measurable value for imaging providers:

  • Image enhancement - AI-powered enhancement improves resolution and detail, supporting radiologist interpretation.
  • Workflow efficiency - Imaging centers use SwiftMR to increase throughput and reduce scheduling bottlenecks.
  • Flexible utility - SwiftMR is compatible with all scanner vendors and models, from older low-field systems to advanced high-field machines.
  • Seamless implementation - SwiftMR fits into existing workflows, no hardware updates needed.

About AIRS Medical

AIRS Medical is a recognized leader in AI-powered diagnostic imaging and has been named one of the world's top digital health companies. The company's flagship product, SwiftMR, has earned multiple awards2,3 for its speed in MRI, and the team behind it has been celebrated as innovators in AI. Driven by a mission to expand access to preventive healthcare, AIRS Medical is at the forefront of MRI efficiency, enabling imaging centers to serve more patients and deliver essential care to their communities.

To learn more about AIRS Medical, visit https://airsmed.com/en/.

Julia Habeck
AIRS Medical
Senior Marketing Manager, EMEA
julia.habeck@airsmed.com
+49 40 82211839

1 For investigational purposes in countries outside of the United States, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa, Singapore and India. FDA 510(k)-cleared to support images with scan time reduction by up to 50% in the United States.
2 AIRS Medical Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Reducing MRI Equipment's Exam Wait Times with Its SwiftMR Technology
3 World's Best Digital Health Companies 2024

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2457674/airs_logo_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airs-medical-earns-expanded-mdr-certification-for-ai-powered-mri-image-enhancement-solution-swiftmr-302497363.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.