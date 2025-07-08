Markel launches pre-loss services for UK cyber clients

LONDON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), today announced the launch of its pre-loss services for UK Cyber360 policyholders.

These new offerings include a complimentary one-hour call with an experienced cyber and data risk lawyer from Markel Law to discuss privacy laws and UK regulatory developments. In addition to this, Markel Law will be offering a privacy policy review service as part of the new cyber insurance pre-loss services, ensuring that existing policies are compliant and in line with industry best practice.

Markel's UK cyber clients can also benefit from a claims onboarding call to find out more about how the Markel Cyber Claims and Breach Response partners can assist in the event of a cyber incident.

Markel is partnered with Black Kite - a leader in third-party cyber risk intelligence - who can provide a view of an organisation's cyber security posture via non-evasive IP scanning technology. Markel clients will be able to access their own cyber security assessment through the Black Kite platform for free.

Markel's UK cyber clients will continue to benefit from access to the e-Risk Hub - an online platform featuring a risk management tool kit - so that they can equip themselves with the right skills and procedures to mitigate the impact of cyber-attacks on their businesses.

The pre-loss services are free to use and underpin Markel's commitment to risk mitigation and supporting customers with effective, up-to-date risk transfer and value-add solutions, particularly at a time when ransomware attacks are a continuing threat, and there are growing privacy laws and regulations across multiple geographies and territories, globally.

Chris Burgess, Director of Cyber at Markel International, comments: "The cyber risk landscape is increasingly complex, driven by fast-moving technology, an evolving regulatory and privacy law landscape, as well as a constantly changing group of threat actors.

"At Markel, we feel we're uniquely positioned as a business because we're going behind risk transfer solutions by offering these additional pre-loss services to help clients manage their cyber risk. The complimentary one-hour call and policy review pre-loss services with Markel Law are truly a differentiator as few competitors are currently offering this in the market."

Mark Rankin, Head of Civil Litigation at Markel Law, adds: "Data has become a central component in most modern businesses and brings with it a constantly changing set of legal and regulatory challenges. Markel Law is regularly involved and highly experienced in helping clients navigate the fallout from data and privacy breaches.

"We're excited by the opportunity to use that experience and our commercial know-how to support Markel's UK cyber clients in identifying pre-emptive steps that can be taken to minimise the considerable risks without them becoming a barrier to business activity."

