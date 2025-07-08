Union Investment Selects Premialab to Optimize Quantitative Strategies and Risk Monitoring

LONDON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Investment, one of Germany's top asset managers with €500 billion in assets under management, has adopted Premialab's advanced platform to strengthen its approach to quantitative investment strategies (QIS), boost operational efficiency, and enhance its risk management practices.

This collaboration reflects Union Investment's ongoing focus on innovation and evidence-based decision-making in a constantly evolving investment environment.

"We chose to work with Premialab because of the depth and quality of their QIS data," said Sebastian Rohm, Head of Alternative Risk Premia at Union Investment. "Premialab's tools - particularly for portfolio construction, market analysis, and stress testing - play a key role in supporting our investment framework. The platform also helps us improve operational processes by simplifying data handling and reporting, which ultimately allows us to use our resources more efficiently."

Premialab's platform is powered by a unique dataset collected directly from 18 major global investment banks. It supports institutional investors - including asset managers, wealth managers, pension plans, and sovereign wealth funds - in refining asset allocation, selecting top-performing strategies, and maintaining effective risk control.

"Partnering with Union Investment is an exciting step forward for us as we continue to grow our presence in Germany and across Europe," said Neil Richards, Head of EMEA Business Development at Premialab.

Adrien Géliot, CEO of Premialab, commented: "We're seeing a sharp rise in the adoption of QIS, as institutional investors increasingly turn to these strategies as liquid, transparent, and cost-efficient performance engines. Premialab sits at the heart of this transformation, uniquely positioned to deliver clarity and insight across a rapidly growing universe of systematic strategies. We are delighted to partner with Union Investment and bring our data and risk monitoring capabilities to one of the world's leading investment firms."

Premialab's multi-asset, multi-region platform handles more than 10 million data points every day and analyzes over 6,000 investable systematic strategies. Serving clients with total AUM of around $20 trillion, the platform - along with Premialab Pure Factors® - enables comprehensive quantitative strategy selection, in-depth due diligence, advanced risk assessment, and enhanced regulatory reporting.

About Premialab

Premialab is an independent analytics and data platform that collaborates with leading investment banks and institutional investors worldwide. It provides advanced solutions for systematic, factor-based, and multi-asset strategies. With offices in London, Paris, New York, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Sydney, Premialab works closely with 18 global investment banks and a wide network of asset managers, pension funds, and insurance firms.

About Union Investment

Union Investment is a leading active German asset manager based in Frankfurt/Main, offering a broad spectrum of investment solutions across asset classes and global regions. Founded in 1956, the company manages total assets of €500 billion, including €250 billion on behalf of institutional clients (as of March 31, 2025).

