Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (PRUB LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.6333 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 508598 CODE: PRUB LN ISIN: LU2621112452 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2621112452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUB LN LEI Code: 549300KNN25GRP3YZJ75 Sequence No.: 395295 EQS News ID: 2166772 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 08, 2025 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)