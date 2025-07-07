Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A2P5NL | ISIN: US37148K1007 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.07.25 | 21:50
0,331 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERATION BIO CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERATION BIO CO 5-Tage-Chart
07.07.2025 22:06 Uhr
Generation Bio Co.: Generation Bio Announces Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq:GBIO), a biotechnology company working to change what's possible for people living with T cell-driven autoimmune diseases, today announced that, on July 1, 2025, the company granted equity awards to one new employee, pursuant to the company's 2025 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as an inducement material to such new employee's entering into employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employee received non-statutory stock options stock options to purchase an aggregate of 128,600 shares of the company's common stock. The options have an exercise price of $0.32 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the company's common stock on the date of grant. The options have a 10-year term and will vest over a period of four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee's start date and 6.25% of the shares underlying the option vesting quarterly thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service with the company through the vesting dates. The inducement grant is subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements and the company's 2025 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

About Generation Bio
Generation Bio is a biotechnology company working to change what's possible for people living with T cell-driven autoimmune diseases. The company is developing redosable therapeutics that reprogram T cells in vivo to reduce or eliminate the production and persistence of autoreactive T cells, which erroneously recognize and attack the body's own tissues, causing autoimmune diseases. Generation Bio's innovative approach leverages cell-targeted lipid nanoparticles (ctLNP) to selectively deliver small interfering RNA (siRNA) to T cells. This combination of selective delivery and an intracellular, genetically precise mechanism of target engagement could unlock a series of high-value, historically undruggable disease-driving genes in autoimmunity.

For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com.

Investors?and Media Contact?
Maren Killackey?
Generation Bio?
mkillackey@generationbio.com?
857-371-4638


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
