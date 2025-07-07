Generation Bio Co.: Generation Bio Announces Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq:GBIO), a biotechnology company working to change what's possible for people living with T cell-driven autoimmune diseases, today announced that, on July 1, 2025, the company granted equity awards to one new employee, pursuant to the company's 2025 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as an inducement material to such new employee's entering into employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employee received non-statutory stock options stock options to purchase an aggregate of 128,600 shares of the company's common stock. The options have an exercise price of $0.32 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the company's common stock on the date of grant. The options have a 10-year term and will vest over a period of four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee's start date and 6.25% of the shares underlying the option vesting quarterly thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service with the company through the vesting dates. The inducement grant is subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements and the company's 2025 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

