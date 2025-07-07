Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2025 Transaction Activity

WINTER PARK, Fla., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the "Company") today announced its second quarter and year-to-date 2025 portfolio and transaction activities and provides a balance sheet update.

Portfolio and Transaction Activity

The Company's total investment activity year-to-date in 2025 includes $85.9 million of acquisition and structured investment transactions representing a weighted average initial investment yield of 9.1%. The Company's year-to-date total disposition activity includes $28.2 million of asset sales representing a weighted average exit cash cap rate of 8.4%. The Company's weighted average lease term is 8.9 years as of June 30, 2025.

Second quarter 2025 details are as follows:

Sold five net lease properties, two leased to Walgreens, and one each to Dollar Tree, Verizon and Old Time Pottery, for total disposition volume of $16.5 million at a weighted average exit cap rate of 7.9%. Walgreens has now decreased to the Company's 5 th largest tenant based on ABR, with eight properties remaining.

largest tenant based on ABR, with eight properties remaining. Originated one seller financing structured investment in conjunction with the disposition of a property leased to Old Time Pottery and originated a new first mortgage loan for a combined total of $6.6 million in principal fully funded at closing with a weighted average initial yield of 9.8%.

Bass Pro Shops completed its full renovation on schedule with its grand opening on May 21, 2025. The 66,033-square foot property in Hermantown, MN, was re-leased to Bass Pro Shops in Q3 2025 under a 20-year initial lease term commencing upon opening. There was no interruption to the required rental payments during the renovation.

Subsequent to quarter end, on July 2, 2025, the $25.5 million construction loan for the Publix land development in Charlotte, NC with a current yield of 9.5% was fully repaid.

Balance Sheet Update

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 272,565 shares of common stock at a weighted average gross price of $15.81 per share, for a total cost of $4.3 million. Year-to-date 2025, the Company repurchased 546,390 shares of common stock at a weighted average gross price of $16.07, for a total cost of $8.8 million.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $1.2 million remaining on its current common stock buyback program.

As of June 30, 2025, there were 15,375,768 shares of common stock and operating partnership units outstanding.

The Company currently has no debt maturities until May 2026.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominantly leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

