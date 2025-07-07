Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Delivers ~$1.8M in Tactical ISR Drones to NATO Country

TORONTO, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT) (OTCQX:TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB), a Canadian leader in aerial intelligence and cargo solutions, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of a fleet of tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) drone systems to a partner in NATO member country. The transaction, valued at approximately C$1.85 million, was completed last week, with all systems now fully delivered and operational. The contract is expected to be fulfilled at gross margins consistent with the Company's standard defense equipment supply.

The delivered drone systems are lightweight, tactical unmanned aircraft equipped with both thermal and visual sensors, enabling all-weather day/night operations. Optimized for short-range reconnaissance, the systems enhance frontline situational awareness and are well-suited for rapid deployment in dynamic operational environments.

"This delivery underscores our ability to contribute innovative and mission-ready technologies to allied defense operations," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "As global conflicts evolve, so does the need for agile, field-proven ISR capabilities."

This milestone reflects Volatus' expanding role in defense support and aligns with growing NATO investment in cost-effective, high-capability ISR platforms. The Company continues to pursue opportunities in Canada and with allied governments seeking scalable drone technologies that meet rigorous performance requirements in high-stakes environments.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems for a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, energy utilities, healthcare, public safety, and infrastructure. The Company is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge aerial technologies. For more information, visit www.volatusaerospace.com.

