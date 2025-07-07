Franklin Electric Co., Inc.: Franklin Electric Appoints Daniela Williams as Chief Human Resources Officer to Lead Talent and Culture Strategy

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) announced that Daniela Williams will join its executive leadership team as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), bringing a proven track record of driving growth for global organizations.

In her new role, Williams will be setting the strategic direction for talent acquisition and management at Franklin Electric, overseeing all aspects of employee relations, compensation, benefits, development and compliance. She will serve on the Company's executive leadership team, reporting to the CEO.

"Daniela has a well-established reputation for leading and managing talent at a global scale," said Joe Ruzynski, CEO of Franklin Electric. "Her expertise spans HR technology, talent development, analytics and global workforce strategy, and she'll play a critical role in ensuring we are organized to serve our customers well into the future. We are thrilled to have Daniela join Franklin Electric and lead our Human Resource team as we invest in our people and processes to drive our growth initiatives."

Williams joins Franklin Electric with an extensive resume of leading people and culture at top automotive supply and manufacturing companies. In her previous role at automotive technology firm Visteon Corporation, Williams oversaw all HR functions and global talent acquisition. She also launched the company's first Women's Leadership Program with a focus on accelerating leadership skills across the company to ensure a pipeline of leaders ready to drive the business forward. Throughout her career, she has used her talents to lead outreach efforts, including mentoring programs as well as serving on the Advisory Council for Project Pathways, a STEM program for Detroit public schools.

"My focus has always been on supporting decisions that contribute to growth, profitability, building great teams, and long-term success," said Williams. "Franklin Electric is clearly an organization dedicated to fostering talent, and I'm excited to bring my experience in workforce strategies to this innovative organization."

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers worldwide in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be recognized in Newsweek's lists of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024, Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, and Greenest Companies 2025; Best Places to Work in Indiana 2024; and America's Climate Leaders 2024 by USA Today.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company's financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company's business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company's accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.