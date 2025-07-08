TextMagic AS: TextMagic group's sales results for Q2 2025

The group's unaudited consolidated revenue decreased in the second quarter of 2025 by 9% year-over-year to €3,440 thousand (Q2 2024: €3,782 thousand). Unaudited consolidated total revenues for the first six months of 2025 decreased by 9% to €7,120 thousand (H1 2024: €7,809 thousand).

Quarter (in thousands) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change Textmagic SMS platform €3,284* €3,621 -9 %* Voog website and e-commerce platform €156 €161 -3 % Total unaudited consolidated revenue €3,440 €3,782 -9 %

* Textmagic SMS platforms revenue is affected by foreign exchange rates. If exchange rates had been the same as in 2024, the revenue in Q2 2025 would have been €3,404 thousand.

Half year(in thousands) H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Textmagic SMS platform €6,809* €7,490 -9 %* Voog website and e-commerce platform €311 €319 -2 % Total unaudited consolidated revenue €7,120 €7,809 -9 %

* Textmagic SMS platforms revenue is affected by foreign exchange rates. If exchange rates had been the same as in 2024, the revenue in H1 2025 would have been €6,844 thousand.

Textmagic SMS platform's sales results for Q2 2025 and 6 months

Quarter Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs) 63,907 59,869 +7 % Active users* 19,288 20,852 -8 % Average revenue per user (ARPU), 3 months** €170 €174 -2 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used Textmagic SMS platform services during the second quarter.

**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited revenue / Active users.

Half year H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs) 125,913 127,046 -1 % Active users* 21,307 23,499 -9 % Average revenue per user (ARPU), 6 months** €320 €319 0 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used Textmagic SMS platform services during the first half year.

**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited revenue / Active users.

The number of SMS messages sent increased in the second quarter. However, the more affordable packages introduced to strengthen competitiveness, as well as fluctuations in the U.S. dollar exchange rate, negatively impacted revenue. Year-over-year, the number of active users has decreased mainly due to U.S. regulations that restrict the sending of unregistered campaigns; however, the number of users stabilized in the second quarter.

Q2 2025 overview

During the second quarter, Textmagic's platform development efforts remained focused on expanding the value proposition. The main effort was developing email campaign functionality to provide customers with a more comprehensive solution for communication with customers, marketing activities, and other business messaging, in addition to SMS. Email campaign functionality was launched in June.

