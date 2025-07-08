Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2025 07:36 Uhr
Change of Chair in Ensurge Micropower ASA

Oslo, 8 July 2025

Following dialogue with the Company's largest shareholders, the nomination committee has concluded that a change of Chair is in the best interest of Ensurge Micropower ASA. The nomination committee is therefore in the process of identifying a new candidate to lead the Company into its next phase.

Based on this, Terje Rogne has decided to step down as Chair of the Board. He will continue in the role and support the Company during a transitional period, until a new Chair has been appointed or, at the latest, until the next extraordinary general meeting.

About Ensurge Micropower
Ensurge is energizing innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery.

With a workforce of forty top-tier specialists based in the world's technology capital, Silicon Valley, Ensurge has developed a future-oriented and innovative microbattery technology. The microbattery is ideal for form-factor-constrained applications, including hearables, digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things.

The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility combines patented process technology and materials innovation, with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods, to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

Ensurge's production facilities are optimized for prototyping and small-scale manufacturing. To scale efficiently, we aim to outsource the production of the resulting intellectual property (IP) to specialized partners with industrial manufacturing expertise.

Ensurge is listed on the Norwegian stock exchange and is financed out of Norway by strong and reputable financial investors, reflecting both a strategic investment and a robust transatlantic collaboration.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Ståle Bjørnstad, VP, Corporate Development and IR, on 8 July 2025 at 07:30 CET.


