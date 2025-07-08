Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 901492 | ISIN: US03662Q1058 | Ticker-Symbol: AKX
Tradegate
08.07.25 | 09:30
308,30 Euro
-0,55 % -1,70
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANSYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANSYS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
308,90311,1010:41
308,80311,1010:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2025 10:22 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iPronics; Ansys: iPronics Collaborates with Ansys to bring reliability to AI Infrastructure and Data Centers

  • iPronics and Ansys announce a collaboration to accelerate the development of next-generation photonic integrated circuits (PICs).
  • The joint work enhances Ansys' role in the growing photonics sector and reinforces iPronics' commitment to scalable, high-performance AI infrastructure.

VALENCIA, Spain, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPronics, a pioneer in software-defined photonics, today announced a collaboration with Ansys, a global leader in engineering simulation. The collaboration merges iPronics' cutting-edge design of fabrication-tolerant photonic components with Ansys' powerful multiphysics simulation tools to advance the development of high-performance optical technologies for AI and cloud data centers.

iPronics integrates Ansys solutions across its core development workflow - from optical layout to packaging and thermal simulations - enabling robust, full-stack design and validation of photonic integrated circuits (PICs) that perform reliably despite fabrication variability. These resilient components are foundational for energy-efficient, low-latency future data center interconnects essential to AI workloads.

"The scale and traffic demands of modern data centers require greater reliability through innovative networking architectures, systems, and components," said Daniel Pérez López, co-founder and CTO of iPronics. "As data center outages increasingly impact end applications, technologies like optical circuit switching are emerging as essential to next-generation AI infrastructure. At iPronics, we develop reliable, cost-effective photonic chip switching solutions. Our work with Ansys accelerates our development cycles and enhances system reliability, enabling us to deliver cutting-edge high circuit density optical engines optimized for AI workloads - from optical cores to electronics and thermal packaging."

Through the collaboration, Ansys expands its reach into the rapidly evolving photonics industry by supporting a real-world, production-grade customer use case.

"We're looking forward to collaborating with iPronics to drive innovation in optical networking," said Sanjay Gangadhara, senior program director at Ansys. "Their work in reconfigurable, high-performance photonics highlights the power of Ansys simulation technologies. Together, we're helping shape the infrastructure that will support tomorrow's AI workloads with extended reliability and performance."

As AI models grow in complexity and demand higher data throughput, traditional electronic interconnects are increasingly strained by latency, power, and scalability limitations. iPronics' silicon photonics approach, supported by Ansys simulation, offers a new path forward - delivering programmable, fabrication-tolerant components that scale efficiently across hyperscale deployments.

About iPronics

iPronics, Programmable Photonics, Spain, has pioneered the field of software-defined photonics. The company presents the first optical circuit switch able to offer low latency, low cost, and low power to accelerate optical transformation of AI cluster communications and future-proofing data center infrastructure. For more information, visit www.ipronics.comor contact press@ipronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3c84d2c-964d-4351-b85a-db8b9a4501e6


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.