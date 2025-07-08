Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.07.2025
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vallisco: 6 Commercial Garage Doors That Are Keeping Businesses on Schedule

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a third delivery truck got stuck outside a busy warehouse due to another garage door failure, the facility manager knew it was time for a change. The issue wasn't new. The company's aging door system simply couldn't keep up with its current workflow.

Gideon Ge, founder of Vallisco, has heard stories like this many times. "These problems seem small until they start costing thousands in downtime, repairs, or failed inspections," said Gideon. "We're brought in when businesses are tired of patchwork fixes and need long-term solutions."

Vallisco, launched in 2024 as a global-facing commercial door and window brand under Qijia Home Furnishing, works with projects across Southeast Asia and Europe. The company specializes in durable, customizable systems that fit real operating conditions-not just design specs.

Based on years of field installations, Gideon outlined six garage doors that consistently help teams stay productive, efficient, and protected:

1.Overhead Sectional Steel Doors
These steel-panel doors are built for warehouses and service bays. They resist wear, provide insulation, and allow fast panel repairs when needed.

2.High-Speed Fabric Roll-Up Doors
Best for facilities with fast-moving operations like packaging and food handling. These doors open in seconds and reduce wait time at busy bays.

3.Full-View Aluminum Glass Doors
Ideal for auto shops and retail spaces. They allow visibility and natural light while maintaining commercial-grade strength.

4.Fire-Rated Roll-Up Doors
A smart choice for facilities with internal zones that require protection. These doors are tested to block fire and smoke and meet safety standards.

5.Insulated Rolling Steel Doors
Built with core insulation to maintain interior temperatures and reduce energy costs. Commonly used in temperature-controlled warehouses and plants.

6.Security Grilles and Shutters
Used in retail storefronts for after-hours protection. These allow visibility while locking down vulnerable entries.

"Doors may seem secondary, but they have a direct impact on daily operations," said Gideon. "Choosing the right system is one of the fastest ways to improve workflow and reduce loss."

About Vallisco
Vallisco designs and manufactures precision-built door and window systems for commercial and residential use. With its own production facility in Shanghai and over a decade of manufacturing experience, the company serves clients across Southeast Asia and Europe with factory-direct solutions and full OEM/ODM support.

Media Contact:

Vallisco

Website: vallisco.com

E-mail:kelly@vallisco.com

Tel: +86 18502136587

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/6-commercial-garage-doors-that-are-keeping-businesses-on-schedule-302499936.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
