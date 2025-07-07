eHealth, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (ehealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace (the "Company"), today announced that on July 2, 2025, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement stock unit awards to four new employees covering an aggregate of 44,500 shares of the Company's common stock. Each of these awards was granted under the Company's Amended and Restated 2021 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan") and otherwise will be subject to the terms and conditions of a stock unit agreement under the Inducement Plan.

Each of the awards will be subject to vesting over three years, with one-third of the shares vesting on each of the first, second and third anniversary of such award's vesting commencement date, subject to such employee's continued service with the Company through each vesting date. The stock unit awards were granted as inducements material to each new employee's entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

