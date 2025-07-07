Vistra Corp: Vistra Receives Approval to Extend Operation of Perry Nuclear Plant Through 2046

With Perry re-license, each of Vistra's six reactors has now received license extension, ensuring continued reliable generation of emission-free electricity in key markets

IRVING, Texas, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) today announced that it has received approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to extend the operation of its 1,268-megawatt Perry Nuclear Power Plant through 2046, an additional 20 years beyond its original license. The plant first connected to the grid in 1986 and is currently operating under its initial 40-year license. The company submitted its application for license renewal to the NRC in 2023.

"Electricity is a basic building block of our economy, and as demand for electricity accelerates, nuclear power remains a cornerstone of a reliable, sustainable grid," said Jim Burke, president and chief executive officer of Vistra. "Extending operations at Perry ensures that Ohio continues to benefit from a resilient source of baseload power, supporting jobs, economic activity, and grid reliability across the region. With this latest approval, all six reactors in Vistra's fleet have received license extensions, reinforcing their long-term value to the communities and markets we serve."

"Our dedicated Perry team is committed to the highest standards of operational excellence, and we take great pride in delivering reliable, clean power to Ohio and the broader PJM region," said Ken Peters, chief nuclear officer of Vistra. "This 20-year license extension reflects the strength of our safety culture, the condition of the plant, and the professionalism of our workforce. I want to commend the Vistra team for their thorough preparation and successful navigation of the NRC's rigorous review process."

Perry, a single-unit facility, is the last of Vistra's six nuclear reactors to apply for and receive its license extension, through 2046, from the NRC. Now, each of Vistra's reactors is licensed to operate for a total of 60 years. Beaver Valley units 1 and 2 in Pennsylvania are licensed through 2036 and 2047, respectively; the single reactor at Davis-Besse in Ohio is licensed through 2037; and Comanche Peak units 1 and 2 in Texas are licensed to operate through 2050 and 2053, respectively.

Reliable, Clean, Emission-Free Electricity

Nuclear plants are uniquely positioned to provide both carbon-free power and always-on baseload generation. Vistra has established a leading role in a strategic, responsible energy transition and expansion, operating the nation's second-largest competitive fleet of nuclear power plants. Together, these six nuclear reactors have the capacity to generate more than 6,500 MW of emission-free energy, enough to power about 3.25 million homes.

Economic Engine for Local Economy

Locally, the extension of Perry's operating license also secures long-term economic benefits for the community around the plant. Perry employs approximately 600 full-time staff and more than 200 permanent contractors, supporting hundreds of families in the region. In addition, regularly scheduled refueling outages bring in 800 to 1,200 highly skilled technicians from across the country, generating significant economic activity for local hotels, restaurants, and service businesses. These recurring events represent an important boost to the local economy and underscore the plant's role as a vital regional employer.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, that provides essential resources to customers, businesses, and communities from California to Maine. Vistra is a leader in transforming the energy landscape, with an unyielding focus on reliability, affordability, and sustainability. The company safely operates a reliable, efficient power generation fleet of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities while taking an innovative, customer-centric approach to its retail business. Learn more at vistracorp.com.

