Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium Clarifies Technical Disclosure Relating to the Lopare Lithium Project and Provides Strategic Update on Arcore Transaction

TORONTO, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is issuing this news release based on a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission to clarify that the mineral resource estimate disclosed for Arcore AG's ("Arcore") Lopare Lithium Project ("Lopare Lithium Project" or the "Project") in the Company's news release dated February 20, 2025 is considered by the Company to be a "historical estimate" within the meaning of Section 2.4 of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The source of the historical estimate for the Project is a report completed for Arcore, which is a private Switzerland -based lithium mining company. The report titled "Lopare-Boron-Lithium-Project" was completed by independent mining consultants CSA Global Pty Ltd. ("CSA Global"), an ERM Group Company, and has an effective date of November 30, 2022. This report was not completed in accordance with NI 43-101 and Form 43-101F1 Technical Report disclosure standards and is currently not publicly available or available on SEDAR+. The historical estimate and report were completed and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code").

The historical estimate is considered relevant and reliable as it demonstrates the Project's significant lithium and boron resource potential and was completed using current mining industry best practice standards for mineral resource estimation. However, the Company cautions readers that this historical estimate was not completed using CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014) and CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (November 2019) and is not supported by a technical report completed in accordance with NI 43-101. In addition, under the JORC (2012) Code standards, Measured, Indicated, and Inferred mineral resources can be aggregated, which is not permitted under NI 43-101.

The Lopare Lithium Project historical estimate was completed by CSA Global using a block model method with grade estimation completed using inverse distance weighting squared (IDW²). The historical estimate was reported within a conceptual open-pit shell and determined using a lithium carbonate price of US$40,000 /t and boric oxide price of US$1,322 (equivalent to a boric acid (H 3 BO 3 ) price of US$750 /t). These conceptual parameters and costs were determined by CSA Global to support reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The historical estimate was reported above a cut-off grade of 400 ppm Li 2 O and for material less than 400 ppm Li 2 O, a 4% B 2 O 3 cut-off grade was applied. The historical estimate is based on 14,035 assay sample results from 69 historical drill holes.

Additional technical work is required prior to upgrading or verifying the historical estimate. Specifically, a field exploration program and diamond drilling program focused on confirming existing geological and drill hole data, including twinning a selection of specific drill holes, is required in order to verify or upgrade the historical estimate to a current mineral resource. At this time, Rock Tech does not have direct access to the Lopare Lithium Project site and, as such, has not been able to conduct independent verification or due diligence on the geological data. There are no other historical estimates for the Lopare Lithium Project.

A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify this historical estimate as current mineral resources and Rock Tech is not treating this historical estimate as current mineral resources.

Update on the Arcore Transaction

Rock Tech is pleased to provide a strategic update on the transaction (the "Transaction") with Arcore, previously announced on February 20, 2025, which aims to establish a fully integrated European lithium company by combining Rock Tech's Guben Converter in Germany with Arcore's Lopare Lithium Project in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Since signing the business combination agreement, the Company has continued to work on key workstreams and is carefully assessing the opportunity within the broader context of its project portfolio.

The outstanding closing conditions include:

Technical and Legal Due Diligence

Board and Shareholder Approvals

Regulatory Approvals (including TSX Venture Exchange)

€50 Million Financing Strategy

Definitive Agreements

The completion of the Transaction remains subject to the fulfillment of closing conditions, including but not limited to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and compliance with applicable legal and tax requirements. The Transaction is also contingent upon capital being raised in the amount of at least €50 million, in the form of equity, equity-linked, or equity-like securities into the new joint venture. Closing is currently targeted for the third quarter of 2025.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been prepared and approved by Cameron Andrews, P.Eng., General Manager Georgia Lake Project, and considered a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX venture exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX venture exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of the Company,

Mirco Wojnarowicz

CEO

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech's vision is to supply the electric vehicle and battery industry with sustainable, locally produced lithium, targeting a 100% recycling rate. To ensure resilient supply chains, the company plans to build lithium converters at the doorstep of its customers, beginning with the Company's proposed Lithium Hydroxide Converter in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany. The second Converter is planned to be built in, Ontario, Canada. Rock Tech Lithium plans to source raw material from its own Georgia Lake spodumene project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and procure from other ESG-compliant mines. Ultimately, Rock Tech's goal is to create a closed-loop lithium production system. Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry to close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process to increase efficiency and sustainability further.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc, 2700-40 Temperance Street, Toronto ON M5H 0B4 CAN.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to expectations or predictions concerning the establishment of the joint venture company, the Transaction and certain terms and conditions thereof, the regulatory approvals, fulfilment of closing conditions, and/or about the mineral resource or reserve or outcome of the Lopare Lithium Project, the Company's and/or Arcore's intentions with respect to the development and timing thereof and statements regarding further exploration activities future plans, activities and schedules relating to such projects and related development including the Guben Converter and/or the Lopare Lithium Project; the commissioning of an updated NI 43-101 compliant technical report with respect to the Lopare Lithium Project; statements regarding the Company's future plans, estimates, and schedules relating to the joint venture company, the Guben Converter and/or the Lopare Lithium Project, including the anticipated timing of future activities taken in support of the development thereof; Rock Tech's potential financing arrangements; the anticipated timing and outcomes of a final investment decision and regulatory approvals, construction activities and commissioning of the Guben Converter; statements regarding the Company's sustainability and ESG related goals and strategy, including the benefits and achievement thereof and future actions taken by the Company in relation thereto; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties. The forward-looking information in this news release is based on several key assumptions and material factors, including but not limited to, the successful completion of technical and legal due diligence, obtaining necessary board, shareholder, and regulatory approvals, securing the required €50 million financing, and the timely execution of definitive agreements, the alignment of the Transaction with Rock Tech's growth strategy and capital allocation priorities. The forward-looking information also assumes favorable market conditions for lithium, the accuracy of historical estimates provided by CSA Global, and the successful verification and upgrading of these estimates through planned exploration and drilling programs. Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; inability to complete the financing in connection with the Transaction; delay or failure to close the Transaction; and uncertainties and other factors discussed in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis and annual information form filed with the applicable securities regulators. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, and the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.