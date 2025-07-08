Anzeige
WKN: A2PAJG | ISIN: CNE100003F19
Tradegate
08.07.25 | 11:16
8,450 Euro
-5,59 % -0,500
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
WuXi AppTec Provides Updates on Q2 Share Repurchase/Acquisition Activities

SHANGHAI, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (Stock codes: 603259.SH/2359.HK), a global company that provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services to enable companies in the pharmaceutical and life science industries, recently provided updates to investors on the status of its A-share repurchase and H-share acquisition activities in Q2 2025.

The Company repurchased and cancelled RMB1.0 billion worth of A-share to enhance shareholder value, and instructed the trustee (the "Scheme Trustee") of its 2025 H Share Award and Trust Scheme to acquire HKD2.5 billion worth of H-share for the purpose of attracting and retaining highly talented employees.

Here is a full update on both programs:

Update on A-Share Repurchase and Cancellation:

  • On April 8, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved an RMB1.0 billion A-share repurchase and cancellation program. It took this action to uphold the Company's value and protect the interests of shareholders.
  • From April 18, 2025 to June 20, 2025, WuXi AppTec spent RMB1.0 billion (exclusive of transaction fees) to buy an aggregate of 15,775,377 A Shares (representing approximately 0.55% of the Company's total issued share capital as of June 23, 2025) at an average price of RMB63.39 per share.
  • On June 24, 2025, WuXi AppTec completed cancellation of all A Shares repurchased under this program.
  • For more information, please refer to the Company's relevant announcement:
    • June 23, 2025: Announcement of the completion of the repurchase of A Shares of the Company for the second time In 2025 and cancellation of A Shares of the Company.

Update on H-Share Acquisition:

  • As of June 27, 2025, the Company instructed the Scheme Trustee to complete the acquisition of HKD2.5 billion worth of H Shares through on-market transactions for the purpose of the 2025 H Share Award and Trust Scheme, with an aggregate of 34,092,975 H shares acquired (representing approximately 1.19% of the Company's total issued share capital as of June 30, 2025), and will not result in dilution to existing shareholders.
  • These acquired H shares will be used to continuously attract and retain top talents, strengthen the collective capabilities of management team, and enhance the resilience of the Company's business operations and management.
  • According to the 2025 H Share Award and Trust Scheme:
    • No more than HKD1.5 billion worth of H shares will be granted to the selected employees upon the Company's 2025 revenue achieving at least RMB42.0 billion.
    • An additional HKD1.0 billion worth of H shares (and thus a total of HKD2.5 billion worth of H shares) will be granted to the selected employees upon the Company's 2025 revenue achieving at least RMB43.0 billion.
  • For more information, please refer to the Company's relevant announcements:
    • June 13, 2025: Completion of the acquisition of H shares by the Scheme Trustee in the amount of HK$1.5 billion under the basic condition of grant of the 2025 H Share Award and Trust Scheme.
    • June 30, 2025: Completion of the acquisition of H shares by the Scheme Trustee in the amount of HK$1 billion under the additional condition of grant of the 2025 H Share Award and Trust Scheme.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer an integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside nearly 6,000 partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients-one collaboration at a time. Learn more at www.wuxiapptec.com.

SOURCE WuXi AppTec

© 2025 PR Newswire
