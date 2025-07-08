Solar executives and other clean energy industry members sound off on the passage of the "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act. "From pv magazine USA The US Congress has passed the budget reconciliation bill, the "One, Big Beautiful Bill Act. " The budget includes massive cuts to clean energy spending, including early sunsets of clean energy tax credits. Under the US Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, solar and wind energy projects were offered a 30% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) or an electricity generation output-based Production Tax Credit (PTC), with a phase-out of the credits beginning in 2032. Now, under ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...