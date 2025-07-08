SLR Expands Into the Middle East With Acquisition of 5 Capitals

SLR enters into an agreement to acquire 5 Capitals, a leading Dubai-based environmental and sustainability consultancy.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / The acquisition, expected to be completed in August 2025, marks an important milestone in SLR's growth - anchoring our presence in the Middle East at a time when demand for sustainability-focused solutions is rapidly accelerating.

As the need for clean energy, resource-efficient and socially inclusive development grows, clients are looking for credible partners who can navigate technical and regulatory complexity. With Dubai as a base, this acquisition enables SLR to work more closely with clients in the Gulf, while also supporting cross-border investment into Africa and Central Asia.

Founded in 2007, 5 Capitals is recognised as a regional leader in environmental and sustainability consulting. The team of 20 professionals bring local insight and strong technical credibility across power, infrastructure, water and clean energy.

This move further strengthens SLR's global capabilities - with a now complete on-the-ground presence spanning Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas and now the Middle East. It enables us to deliver more locally grounded, globally aligned solutions to our clients across diverse markets.

Bradley Andrews, CEO at SLR says "This is a significant step in the evolution of our business and reflects our continued commitment to supporting clients wherever they operate. The Middle East is entering an important phase in its clean energy journey, with investment and policy increasingly focused on low-carbon infrastructure and renewables. It's critical that we're embedded in the regions where these decisions are being made and implemented. Having collaborated with 5 Capitals on several projects in the region, we've not only seen the calibre of the team and the confidence they've built with clients - but also their alignment with our purpose and commitment to sustainability. We're delighted to welcome the 5 Capitals team to SLR."

Tasman Graham, Managing Director - Middle East & Africa at SLR says: "As a region that will play a pivotal role in the global energy transition, the Middle East presents a major opportunity for SLR to support clients with responsible investing and greenfield projects - to realise the potential of its abundant solar, wind and mineral resources, while also bringing leadership in social performance, water stewardship and biodiversity conservation. It's a proud moment to welcome 5 Capitals into the SLR family and to establish a base from which we can grow across this dynamic region."

Andrew Burrow, Managing Director at 5 Capitals added: "Our priority has always been our people and our clients. Having established and built this business over almost 20 years from our Gulf Cooperation Council base, we have immense pride in the role that we have played in the environmental revolution that the region has embraced over that period. With the region now set to significantly expand its investments both regionally and internationally, we are delighted to be able to be in a position, through partnership with SLR, to offer our clients best in class advice and innovation and for our staff to have even more opportunity for growth. The SLR culture, leadership and incredible breadth and depth of expertise are not only a perfect match for our client base but give us all great excitement for the next chapter."

- ENDS -

For further information please contact: Jola Cronje, Head of Marketing - Africa Group: jola.cronje@slrconsulting.com

About SLR

SLR is a leading global environmental and advisory consultancy, with a team of 4,500+ talented professionals operating from a network of offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

With the purpose of 'Making Sustainability Happen', SLR's 'One Team' of environmental and business consultants, engineers and scientists partner with clients throughout their project life-cycle, from strategy and design, through compliance and operations, to end-of-life and remediation.

Working on diverse and challenging projects, SLR specialises in the built environment, finance, industry, infrastructure, mining & minerals, and power & renewables sectors. Operating across more than 45 technical disciplines, SLR staff help a growing base of business, regulatory and government clients navigate the ever-shifting context of sustainable business.

Find out more: www.slrconsulting.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SLR on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SLR

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/slr

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SLR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/slr-expands-into-the-middle-east-with-acquisition-of-5-capitals-1046701