This Prime Day, EZVIZ, an internationally trusted name in smart home security, introduces a handpicked selection of exclusive offers that protect homes from the very first point of contact. For households that value safety around the home and especially at the very threshold, this is a moment to invest in home security that is as advanced as it is effortless.

From 8 to 11 July, homeowners can seize the window on EZVIZ Prime Day deals on Amazon UK, featuring EZVIZ's best-loved smart cameras, expertly bundled packages, and a complete range of entry products. These limited-time savings offer a rare opportunity to elevate home protection, no matter for a bustling city apartment or a sprawling family residence. Here are some top-rated deals:

CP3 Pro Video Doorbell with solar panel - now ?49.98, was ?79.99

An intelligent welcome with built-in protection. Powered by an include solar panel, this smart doorbell ensures continuous performance with minimal maintenance, no frequent battery changes or hardwiring required. Capture every detail at your doorstep with stunning 2K resolution and a full head-to-toe field of view. Instant alerts keep you informed of any activity, while two-way audio enables real-time conversations from anywhere.

CB8 Lite Battery-Powered Pan Tilt Camera with Solar Panel now ?69.99, was ?99.99

Enjoy round-the-clock protection with this all-in-one kit. Powered by a high-capacity rechargeable battery and an included solar panel, the Always-on Video mode ensures continuous monitoring, even in remote or off-grid areas. With crystal-clear 2K+ resolution, 360° motorized rotation, and smart tracking, the kit provides comprehensive, reliable protection that works tirelessly to keep the home safe.

C8c Pan Tilt Wi-Fi Camera 2 Bundle now ?55.99, was ?69.99

Extend your security reach with comprehensive, all-around coverage. This powerful bundle pairs two high-performance C8c cameras to monitor multiple entrances or outdoor zones simultaneously, ensuring no corner goes unseen. With intelligent AI tracking and real-time notifications, it delivers timely, reliable awareness of everything that matters.

CB3 Battery Camera AOV version with Solar Panel - now ?49.99, was ?69.99

Stay connected and secure around the clock with the CB3 Solar Panel Kit. Featuring Always-On Video Mode, this kit ensures uninterrupted live viewing, powered sustainably by its high-efficiency solar panel. Built for real 24/7 protection, the CB3 combines AI-powered smart detection, and the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology for faster, more reliable performance. Whether it's day or night, rain or shine, the CB3 delivers outdoor protection that fits into everyday life.

