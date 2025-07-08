4basebio Plc - Director Appointment, Board Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

8 July 2025

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Director Appointment, Board Change

Cambridge, UK, 8 July 2025 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation-led provider of novel synthetic DNA products and a non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform, announces the appointment of Dr. Manja Hermina Elisabeth Maria Boerman as Executive Chair of the Company with immediate effect.

The Director appointment and board change follow the investment by (i) Fort Aggregator LP, acting by its general partner, Elevage Medical Technologies ("Elevage"), a Patient Square Capital platform, initially announced on 29 July 2024 and subsequently updated on 9 September 2024.

As previously announced, Elevage was granted board appointment rights to appoint a number of directors, including one of their appointees as Chair of the Board. Accordingly, the Company announces the appointment of Dr. Manja Boerman to the Board of Directors and as Chair of the Board.

Consequently, Mr. Timothy McCarthy, who has served as a long-term Director and Chair of the Board, will be stepping down following this appointment. Tim has served as Chair of the Board of 4basebio PLC since its spin-out from 2Invest AG on 8 December 2020, as well as previously on the Board of 2Invest AG from August 2016 to December 2020.

In his capacity as Chair, Tim has been instrumental in the growth and success of 4basebio, including the most recent fundraise which brought Elevage and M&G Investment Management Limited onto the Company's share register. He has acted as a long-term advisor to the executive team and the Company wishes to express its gratitude and thanks for his ongoing direction and support.

Dr. Manja Boerman, Executive Chair

Dr. Manja Boerman is an experienced biopharmaceutical executive with over 20 years of leadership experience in protein, cell, and gene therapy. Dr. Boerman currently serves as Director of Linge Bio Holding BV since 2025 and holds non-executive directorships at Syngene International and Siegfried DiNamiqs both since 2024. She was also a director at Centrient Pharmaceuticals from 2021 to 2025. In addition, Dr. Boerman was briefly appointed interim CEO of Prothya Biosolutions from November to December 2024. Her previous roles include senior leadership at Catalent Pharma Solutions, Aesica Pharmaceuticals, Opnostics, Patheon Biologics, DSM, and Kiadis Pharma.

Dr. Boerman holds a PhD in Biochemistry from the University at Buffalo and began her career with research roles at Buffalo and Nijmegen Universities.

Pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, the following information is disclosed in respect of Dr Manja Hermina Elisabeth Maria Boerman (aged 59):

Current Directorships Previous Directorships held in the past five years Linge Bio Holding BV Catalent Düsseldorf GmbH Linge Biologics BV (Netherlands) Catalent Maryland, Inc Siegfried DiNamiqs AG Catalent Oxford Limited Syngene International Limited Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC Centrient Pharmaceuticals Netherlands B.V. Linge Biosciences BV (Netherlands) Prothya Biosolutions Belgium - UK Branch Prothya Biosolutions Belgium BV Société d'Infrastructures, de Services et d'Energies NV HCTS SA SCTS SA

Dr. Boerman holds no Ordinary Shares, and no options or warrants over Ordinary Shares. There is no further information regarding Dr. Boerman that is required to be disclosed under the AIM Rules.

Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, CEO of the Company, said: "As we move into our next phase of commercial delivery, Manja's experience at the intersection of science, strategy, and manufacturing is an ideal match for 4basebio as we accelerate our commercial growth and scale our platform.

"Her experience in building and growing biologics manufacturing organisations will support our ambition to become the partner of choice for high-quality synthetic DNA."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, CEO +44 (0)1223 967 943 Nominated Adviser Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Joint Broker RBC Capital Markets Kathryn Deegan / Matthew Coakes +44 (0)20 7653 4000 Joint Broker Cavendish Capital Markets Limited Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.