Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
PR Newswire
08.07.2025 11:36 Uhr
Synechron Opens Belfast Delivery Center to Support Client Growth and Innovation

BELFAST, Northern Ireland and PUNE, India and NEW YORK, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron,a leading global digital transformation consulting firm, announced the opening of its Belfast delivery center. The state-of-the-art office will amplify the company's presence in the U.K. and Ireland, supporting an expanding portfolio of financial technology clients.

Synechron_Logo

Located at The Paper Exchange on Chichester Street in Belfast, the office is in the heart of the city. The modern workspace offers a world-class environment for collaboration and innovation with panoramic views overlooking Belfast City Centre.

"Our new Belfast office marks an exciting chapter in our growth journey," said Faisal Husain, Synechron Co-Founder and CEO. "This space reinforces our commitment to serving our clients with even greater agility and excellence."

The Belfast delivery center houses expert teams specializing in digital, software engineering, cloud, and data solutions, primarily serving top-tier global FinTech clients. The facility includes a large open-plan seating area, boardrooms, breakout zones, kitchen and relaxation areas, bicycle racks, shower facilities, and locker rooms - all designed to promote flexibility and productivity.

The selection of the location was driven by several key factors: Supporting client needs, expanding Synechron's footprint in the U.K. and Ireland, and tapping into Belfast's growing reputation as a tech hub powered by two world-class universities.

"This investment underscores our confidence in the exceptional talent pool and professionals in Belfast," said Krinesh Amin, Managing Director for the U.K at Synechron. "The new office reflects our dedication to fostering innovation, positioning it as vital center in the U.K. for our continued growth and success."

About Synechron

At Synechron, we use the power of digital transformation to drive positive change. As a global technology consulting firm, we blend creativity with innovation to deliver top-tier solutions. Synechron's technologies and strategies span artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, consulting, digital, cloud and DevOps, data, and software engineering. Through our research and development arm, FinLabs, we build cutting-edge, award-winning solutions adaptable to any of our customers' needs. Synechron has a global workforce of more than 14,500 employees in 58 offices across 21 countries. Discover more on our website or LinkedIn.

For more information:
Raashmi Joshi,
Head - Global PR, Media and Analyst Relations, Synechron
(+91) 9560694654
Rashmi.Joshi@synechron.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943591/Synechron_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/synechron-opens-belfast-delivery-center-to-support-client-growth-and-innovation-302498764.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
