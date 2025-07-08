San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Due to significant changes in US work visa and labor laws of the United States in recent times and major demand for remote legal advice from US-based companies seeking qualified foreign employees due to a lack of available US-based workers - K & G Law LLP, a boutique law firm specializing in employment-based immigration and work-based visas in the United States is now offering Virtual Consultations for any US work visa and employment-based Green Cards related legal matters.

Effective today, any US-based employer can request a Face-to-Face Video Consultation with one of the experienced immigration attorneys to discuss options applicable to their specific situation, workforce requirements, current visa processing times, legal compliance, and available employment-based visa programs to meet their situation and hiring schedule.

At the same time, any prospective foreign workers who are currently residing overseas or in the United States already under a work visa or other types of visas can request a 30 or 60-minute personalized Video Consultation about the choice of employment-based visa by their employer, employment in the United States, their dependents like spouses and children, options to change or extend current work visa, changes of employer, and pathway to Green Card under Employment-based Green Card.

The legal team at K & G Law LLP has several immigration lawyers specializing in work visas in the United States. It is ready to assist businesses and individuals at the convenience of video call by Zoom, WhatsApp, or FaceTime on a flexible schedule and from any location during regular business hours.

The firm's immigration attorneys and paralegals speak many languages, including fluent or native English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, Polish, French, Ukrainian, and Japanese. Clarity of legal advice is essential to understand and choose a proper professional career leading to Legal Permanent Resident (LPR) status to ensure a long-term stable workforce or find short-term, seasonal employment in the United States, for both the Employer and Worker.

Virtual Consultations are offered for the following US Work Visa types:

H-1B Visa - for "Specialty Occupation" workers with advanced degrees and specialized knowledge in specific fields. While this visa type is in high demand and has an annual cap of only 65,000 visas for all applicants from around the world, issued by lottery method, it's highly advisable to have employer and employee pre-qualification, document gathering, and petition preparation many months in advance and consideration for alternative work visa type or selection of employment-based immigration options under EB-1 / EB-2 / EB-3 categories in case if the application is not selected by H-1B lottery.

H-2A Visa - for temporary agricultural, farming, and ranching workers in the United States. There are no annual visa caps under this category, and a visa is usually issued for up to 1 year with renewal eligibility for up to 3 years total.

H-2B Visa - for seasonal and temporary workers from overseas in the United States in non-agricultural sectors, like construction, hotel, restaurant employees, retail and hospitality industry, housekeepers, and maids, food and beverage production facilities.

L-1A Visa - allows executives and managers to transfer from the foreign office, branch, or subsidiary to US locations of the same company. That is a dual intent visa that allows one to apply for a Green Card.

L-1B Visa - allows workers and employees with specialized knowledge to transfer from an overseas location of the same or related company to the United States to work temporarily (up to 5 years) and with the option to obtain Permanent Resident Status by employment for a US company.

O-1 Visa - for professionals with "extraordinary abilities" in business, science, arts, or athletics. This visa type comes with unlimited extensions, no annual caps on visa amount issued, and it can be fast-tracked to a Green Card using EB-1 or EB-2 NIW immigrant visa categories.

P Visas - allow athletes, artists, entertainers, and dependents like spouses and children from overseas to come to the United States for up to 5 years.

R-1 Visa - allows professionals in various religious occupations and faiths to come to the United States to work for up to 5 years and seek a Green Card under "Dual Intent" visa status.

E-1 Visa - allows individuals from "Treaty Countries" engaging in ongoing business trade between the US and their treaty country to obtain work visas for up to 2 years and visa extensions for as long as business trade continues.

E-2 Visa - allows individuals from "Treaty Countries" who invest in US business and are involved in operational development to obtain a work visa with unlimited renewals and a pathway to the Green Card.

TN-1 Visa - allows Canadian professionals under the USMCA / CUSMA (former NAFTA) list of jobs to obtain a work visa for a US-based employer for up to 3 years with the possibility of extension. This visa could be a great alternative to the H-1B due to the lack of an annual visa cap and the fact that no lottery is required for eligible employees from Canada.

TN-2 Visa - allows Mexican professionals under the T-MEC / TLCAN (USMCA / NAFTA) lists of jobs to obtain a US work visa from an employer in the United States. Many professional and well-educated workers from Mexico prefer this type of visa to the H-1B due to faster processing, no limits on the number of work visas issued under this category per year, and lower cost.

E-3 Visa - a great alternative to H-1B visa for "Specialty Occupation Workers" from Australia, with an annual cap of 10,500, no lottery system, and no limit on the number of extensions, unlike H-1B.

H-1B1 Visa - another great alternative to the H-1B visa for "Speciality Occupation Workers" from Singapore (5,400 Annual Cap) and Chile (1,400 Annual Cap) with 1-year renewal incrementals, however unlike the original H-1B visa - there is no "six years" limit on renewals, and there is no lottery required.

"Many US employers and foreign workers are not fully aware of all possible choices of employment-based visas and immigration options in the United States. Also, most are unaware of specific restrictions, annual caps, and certain qualifications from both sides - the employer and the employee- required to meet the current work visa requirements. By offering Virtual Consultations with our work visa immigration attorneys, we want to bring personalized advice for clients' specific situations at their convenience and virtually anywhere around the world," said Liliana Gallelli, the immigration attorney and founder of K & G Law LLP.

About K & G Law LLP dba K & G Immigration Law

Founded by immigration lawyer Christopher Kerosky in 1989 in San Francisco, CA (formerly known as the law firm "Kerosky & Associates"), the boutique law firm specializes in United States Immigration Laws. It was rebranded to K & G Immigration Law in 2020 with a new founder - San Francisco immigration attorney Liliana Gallelli and Los Angeles immigration attorney Jean-Pierre Gallelli to expand its network of legal offices throughout the States of California and Nevada, as well as offer legal help for clients anywhere in the United States and abroad.

