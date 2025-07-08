

[Hong Kong-8, July 2025] The reputable international inspection and testing company, China Leon Inspection Holding Limited ("Leon Inspection" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")(Stock code: 1586.HK) is pleased to announce that, Leon Inspection was Awarded the Beijing Green Exchange 2024 Best Trading Award.



The carbon market is an important policy tool that leverages market mechanisms to actively address climate change and accelerate the comprehensive green and low-carbon transformation of economic and social development. As a member of the Beijing Green Exchange, Leon Inspection actively supports the construction of the China Certified Emission Reduction (CCER) trading market and the Beijing local carbon market, striving to enhance the innovative vitality of the carbon market. As one of the key carbon asset traders in the Beijing carbon market, Leon Inspection has been steadily expanding its carbon asset trading scale with leading clients, helping an increasing number of clients fulfill their annual compliance obligations at low cost.



The Beijing Green Exchange, as the institution authorized by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment to operate and manage the CCER trading system, the designated pilot trading platform for Beijing's carbon emission rights, and a green public service platform for Beijing's low-carbon city development, has grown into one of the most influential environmental rights trading platforms in China. In November 2021, the Opinions of the State Council on Supporting the High-Quality Development of Beijing's Sub-City Center clearly stated that "the Beijing Green Exchange, while undertaking the functions of the national voluntary emission reduction and other carbon trading centers, should be upgraded to a globally oriented national green exchange, building a green finance and sustainable finance center."



Leon Inspection has always adhered to the concept of "long-termism" in sustainable development, actively fulfilling its corporate responsibilities and promoting the green transformation of industries. Being awarded the Best Trading Award by the Beijing Green Exchange fully demonstrated the Exchange's high recognition of the Group's extensive practices and brand credibility in the carbon market. In the future, Leon Inspection will continue to thoroughly implement the spirit of the Central Financial Work Conference, leverage its advantages in green and low-carbon initiatives, and work together with the Beijing Green Exchange to contribute to the national goal of high-quality green and low-carbon development.



About China Leon Inspection Holding Limited

China Leon Inspection Holding Limited (stock code: 1586. HK) was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in 2016. The Company is China's first international leading inspection and testing company listed in Hong Kong, focusing on integrated solutions for climate change and green and low-carbon sustainable development. The Company provides global industry leaders with a wide range of one-stop services in testing, and inspection, as well as technical and consulting services around the clock, focusing on four key areas, namely commodity services, clean energy, environmental protection and climate change, empowering global industry leaders to achieve ecofriendly and low-carbon transformation. The Company continues to strengthen its global network layout, expanding its presence from major trading ports and hub cities in the Asia Pacific region to emerging markets in South America and Africa serves, and comprises 78 branches and professional laboratories globally. ESG-oriented development is a key priority for the Company's "3+X" development strategy. Through the three main implementation dimensions of (1) ESG-Friendly+; (2) ESG+; and (3)ESG+-Focused , we have achieved our ESG development strategies, fulfilled our corporate social responsibility, and contributed to the green and low-carbon transition of the industry. 08/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

