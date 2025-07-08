TIDI Products Names Jim Rubright as President & CEO

NEENAH, WI / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / TIDI Products, LLC, a leading manufacturer of consumable medical products focused on enhancing patient safety and reducing contamination risk, is pleased to announce that Jim Rubright has been named President & Chief Executive Officer. Rubright succeeds Kevin McNamara, who has led the Company since 2005. Rubright will begin his new role immediately, and McNamara will continue to help drive the organization's strategic vision as the Company's Chairman of the Board.

Rubright brings a wealth of experience and a continuity of leadership to his new role, having served as TIDI's Vice President & Chief Financial Officer since joining the Company in 2014. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Rubright has worked closely with McNamara and other team members to help guide the Company's growth and evolution. Key milestones during Rubright's tenure to date include TIDI's 2017 acquisition of the J.T. Posey Company and TIDI's 2023 sale to TJC, LP, a private equity firm.

"Constancy of purpose is a vital hallmark of our approach to business," says McNamara. "We embrace opportunities to fulfill TIDI's mission, which is to Support Caregivers and Protect Patients. That is our True North."

"TIDI's success rests on our ability to provide innovative, reliable medical devices that support caregivers and protect patients," adds Rubright. "Doing so allows us to build trust and create a positive impact on our customers and communities. I believe everyone at TIDI is excited about what we can achieve."

About TIDI Products

Based in Neenah, Wisconsin, TIDI Products provides an extensive range of forward-looking safety solutions to healthcare professionals - solutions that help these professionals deliver the highest-quality patient care. The TIDI Products portfolio of brands includes Posey®, C-Armor®, Sterile-Z®, AquaGuard®, Grip-Lok®, TIDIShield®, and Zero-Gravity®. For more information, visit www.tidiproducts.com.

For additional inquiries or information please reach out to TIDI Customer Service: 1 800.521.1314 or Email: excellence@tidiproducts.com

