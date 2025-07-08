Conga Appoints Celia Fleischaker as Chief Marketing Officer

Fleischaker brings 20+ years of experience driving growth for B2B technology companies

BROOMFIELD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Conga , the market leader?at the forefront of AI-powered innovation in CPQ, CLM, and Document Automation, today announced the appointment of Celia Fleischaker as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Fleischaker will focus on advancing the company's go-to-market strategy to drive continued global growth.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Celia to Conga and to bring on a proven leader who has spent her entire career driving successful go-to-market strategies for B2B technology companies," said Dave Osborne, CEO of Conga. "As we continue to accelerate our customers' journey to become more connected and intelligent, we're confident that Celia's expertise in building winning strategies for publicly and privately held companies that unite product, brand, and customer engagement will be instrumental in taking Conga to the next level."

Fleischaker has more than two decades of experience creating go-to-market strategies for leading B2B technology companies. Most recently, she was CMO at isolved, and previously was CMO of Verint, PROS, and Epicor.

"It is a great time to join Conga. Now more than ever, companies need our AI-powered technology to give them a unique competitive advantage, to become more connected, and to win more business. With the Conga Advantage Platform , our customers around the globe are able to recognize significant value from our solutions," said Fleischaker. "And Conga continues to gain recognition for the innovation it is delivering and the value they are creating. Numerous industry analysts including Forrester , Gartner and IDC have recognized Conga's leadership. I'm excited to join the team and contribute to our continued success."

Fleischaker earned her MBA from Indiana University and her B.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia.

About Conga

The Conga Advantage Platform is chosen worldwide to accelerate the journey to become a more connected, intelligent business. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Powered by a unified data model and purpose-built AI, Conga helps companies achieve a unique advantage-one built on seamless connection, actionable intelligence, and scalable growth.?

Conga delivers an advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.?

