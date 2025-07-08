Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTCQB: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") and will commence trading at the market open on July 08, 2025. The Company's common shares will trade on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "CASXF".

The OTCQB is a premier market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

"We are excited to have our shares quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market," commented Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Casa Minerals. "This is a significant milestone for Casa and a natural progression for the Company as we continue to advance our portfolio of high-potential gold and copper projects in North America. Trading on the OTCQB will provide us with greater visibility and transparency, and a more accessible and liquid market for our current and prospective U.S. investors. We believe the world is approaching a metals super cycle, for which we're well-positioned to build value for our shareholders in gold, copper and more."

Casa Minerals is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its flagship Congress Gold Mine project in Arizona, a past-producing mine with a history of high-grade gold production. In addition to the Congress Gold Mine, Casa holds a significant portfolio of copper and gold projects in British Columbia, including the Pitman and Arsenault properties.

The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CASA" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0CM".

Casa Minerals Inc. is a company engaged in gold exploration in two prominent regions: Arizona and British Columbia, Canada. The company is involved in gold exploration on the Congress Gold Mine, a past-producing mine located in Arizona. The company is also active in copper-gold exploration in British Columbia, Canada. Casa Minerals' management team has a track record of numerous discoveries in the exploration sector. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits.

