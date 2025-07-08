Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFG) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada, is pleased to announce that its smash burger brand Rosie's Burgers has secured a 10 store multi-unit franchise agreement for the Greater Montreal Area of the province of Quebec with Carma Hospitality. Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") is a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more.

"This marks Happy Belly's second major agreement in Quebec in recent weeks, underscoring our commitment to accelerating development in the province. These agreements, including today's, will see to it that our brands will be open and operating withing Quebec before years-end," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "It is a great day for Rosie's Burgers when you can add partners like Carma Hospitality to our team. I've known Pietro Maio for many years, and when we began exploring which brand Carma Hospitality could introduce to Quebec, Rosie's Burgers was a perfect fit. Carma's strong marketing intelligence and executional expertise will play a key role in establishing Rosie's as a leading burger brand in the Montreal market."

"With 115 locations secured under Multi-Unit and Area Development agreements across Atlantic Canada, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and now Quebec, Rosie's Burgers continues to scale across Canada. With new locations currently under construction and additional openings slated for 2025 & 2026, we are advancing growth through a dual-track approach with corporate store development alongside an asset-light franchise model. Backed by our deep expertise in the burger category, a strong record of organic growth, and a robust franchising platform, Rosie's is well-positioned to become Canada's leading national smash burger brand.

"Beyond planting our flag in Quebec and expanding our national footprint, today also serves as a highlight to the strength of our franchising platform. From site selection and operational training to marketing and ongoing business development, we take pride in providing our franchisees with the tools and resources they need to succeed. This is another step forward in our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's leading restaurant consolidator.

"With 616 retail locations under Multi-Unit and Area Development agreements-spanning projects in development, under construction, or already open-our franchise pipeline is robust. By carefully selecting the right partners and prime real estate, we will maintain momentum and achieve our disciplined growth objectives through 2026.

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburgers and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

