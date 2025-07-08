The Netherlands-based solar façade panel and mounting system provider has added a new terracotta rooftop module to its product range. It also announced it is expanding it sales network and boosting its manufacturing capacity after raising €5. 5 million in financing. Solarix Solar, a Netherlands-based building-integrated PV specialist (BIPV), has launched new terracotta colored solar panels designed to match red tiled roofs. The new aluminum-framed product measures 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and has a power output of 355 W. It is based on n-type monocrystalline solar cells with a half-cut design ...

