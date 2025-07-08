Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJL6 | ISIN: US74467Q1031 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.07.25 | 22:00
12,440 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PUBMATIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PUBMATIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.07.2025 12:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sojern Joins Forces with PubMatic to Expand Travel Audience Data Curation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, the leading marketing platform built for hospitality, is joining forces with PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company shaping the future of digital advertising's supply chain. This new relationship enables agencies and advertisers to access and activate Sojern's extensive real-time travel data insights, with PubMatic's premium inventory, to target travelers more accurately and in a privacy-compliant way.

PubMatic and Sojern

Creating personalized, targeted campaigns requires finding the right mix of audiences and inventory supply. Curation is a preferred option, enabling real-time optimization and measurement so brands can create relevant ads that drive results. By using a multi-ID approach, curation enables advertisers to work directly with supply-side platforms (SSPs) to strategically combine first-party data, Sojern travel segments, and premium inventory.

"It's clear that curation offers an exciting future for programmatic advertising, and while we've worked with PubMatic for many years, this partnership shows that we're committed to delivering vertical-specific curated advertising to our clients," said Josh Beckwith, Vice President, Global Corporate Sales at Sojern. "This relationship will fuse Sojern's best-in-class travel data and multi-ID audiences with PubMatic's best-in-class inventory, and allow us to optimize both in real time, creating curated campaigns using our clients' preferred supply path."

The partnership unlocks new opportunities for advertisers to activate Sojern's real-time vertical-specific traveler insights directly within PubMatic's curation and data solution, Connect. This integration enables more precise targeting and transforms audience curation into a powerful tool for programmatic advertising and performance.

"Today's advertising needs to work for everyone. Consumers want privacy and relevant ads, while brands need quality advertising space and brand safety," said Mark Williams, Senior Director, Audience Solutions, EMEA & US at PubMatic. "Strategic curation brings together advertisers, publishers, and audiences by filtering content for quality and relevance. This partnership with Sojern is a perfect example, providing marketers with access to travel data for more effective targeting while ensuring privacy protection and maintaining brand safety. The result is better transparency, more control, and stronger performance across the board."

To learn more about Sojern's vertical-specific approach to travel marketing, click here.

Watch this video interview featuring Josh Beckwith and Howard Luks, VP of Audience Solutions at PubMatic, recorded live at the preachonthebeach suite with The Advertising Forum and MarketectureTV.

About Sojern

Sojern is the leading marketing platform built for hospitality, designed to boost growth and profitability for the travel industry. The Sojern marketing platform is a set of easy-to-use software and services that delivers unrivaled traveler insight, intelligent audiences, multichannel activation and optimization, and a connected guest experience-all in one place. More than 10,000 travel marketers rely on our platform annually to find, attract, convert and engage travelers. Founded in 2007, Sojern is headquartered in San Francisco, California with teams in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future. PubMatic's sell-side platform empowers the world's leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2725712/Sojern_PR_Sojern_Social__1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sojern-joins-forces-with-pubmatic-to-expand-travel-audience-data-curation-302499631.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.