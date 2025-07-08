Sticker Ventures Announces First Close of Inaugural Fund I, Targeting $50M for Israeli Consumer Startups

Sticker Ventures brings dedicated firm-wide focus, deep sector experience, and global networks to early stage, Israeli consumer startups

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sticker Ventures, a new early-stage venture capital firm focused on Israeli-founded consumer startups, announced today the first close of its $50 million debut fund. Founded by Daniel Cohen and Oren Charnoff, Sticker backs Israeli entrepreneurs building in categories such as consumer apps, marketplaces, AI-driven services, and ecommerce brands.

The fund invests in early rounds and works closely with founders to scale product, brand, and growth by bringing capital, go-to-market expertise, and strategic support from its LP base of consumer investors and entrepreneurs.

Daniel Cohen, a longtime VC formerly General Partner at Viola Ventures and Gemini Israel Ventures, has backed companies such as Lightricks, Minute Media, Outbrain, and VGames over the past 25 years. Oren Charnoff is a post-exit-founder (exited Fondue to Postscript), angel investor, and former investor at Hanaco Ventures. The duo co-founded Sticker Ventures to fill a gap in the Israeli market: dedicated support for Israeli consumer startups from day one.

"It's finally consumer's moment in Israel," said Daniel Cohen, General Partner of Sticker Ventures. "Roughly 20% of Israeli startups are building for consumers, yet only a small share of venture capital is going their way. The wave of recent exits - Oddity, eToro, Superplay, Resident - signals massive momentum. We built our fund to be the go-to VC for Israeli B2C founders."

Sticker's LP base includes a mix of successful entrepreneurs, general partners at top-tier VC firms in the US and Israel, family offices, and a number of VC funds directly investing. The team includes Ophere Evan as an Analyst and Gil Eyal as its first Venture Partner, based in NY.

Eli Barkat, co-founder of BRM Group and a Sticker LP, added: "We have learned through our own B2C experience (eToro, Moovit) that there is an Israeli Consumer VC gap in the market. As we have a longstanding relationship with Danny and Oren, we are confident that Sticker will quickly become the go-to VC for all Israeli consumer founders"

"Consumer founders want partners who live and breathe consumer," said Ran Reske, co-founder at Resident, co-founder at Inner Balance, and a Sticker LP. "Sticker is purpose-built for this market. Founders know the difference."

Oren Charnoff, General Partner of Sticker Ventures shared: "There's a lot to be excited about - AI is changing the game for consumer products, Gen Z is setting new expectations, and ecommerce is winning in a big way when it's built on strong fundamentals - That's what we're backing."

About Sticker Ventures

Sticker Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in Israeli-founded consumer startups. Based in Tel-Aviv, the firm was founded in 2025 by Daniel Cohen and Oren Charnoff. Learn more at Sticker.vc.



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726514/Daniel_Oren_StickerVentures.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sticker-ventures-announces-first-close-of-inaugural-fund-i-targeting-50m-for-israeli-consumer-startups-302499994.html