Suspension of Trading in Adventure Box Technology AB at FNSE

2025-07-08T07:32:13Z Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Due to Non Disclosure Of Inside Information About The Issuer Or Financial Instrument Ongoing: True Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email iss@nasdaq.com Issuer: Adventure Box Technology AB, LEI: 5493005PSC3EZ13SXU12 Instrument: ADVBOX SE0012955276 The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified