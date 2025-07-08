Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A2PV9J | ISIN: SE0012955276
Frankfurt
08.07.25 | 08:05
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
08.07.2025 09:32 Uhr
10 Leser
Suspension of Trading in Adventure Box Technology AB at FNSE

2025-07-08T07:32:13Z

Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Due to Non Disclosure Of
Inside Information About The Issuer Or Financial Instrument
Ongoing:
True
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to
suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books
will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please
contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email
iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: Adventure Box Technology AB, LEI:
5493005PSC3EZ13SXU12
Instrument: ADVBOX SE0012955276

The Financial Supervisory
Authority for FNSE has been notified
© 2025 GlobeNewswire
