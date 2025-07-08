Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, will report its second quarter 2025 results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

Related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website (www.pentair.com) prior to the conference call.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed via webcast through the "Investor Relations" section of Pentair's website or by dialing (844) 481-2705 or (412) 317-0661 along with participant passcode PENTAIR. A replay of the conference call will be available through August 19, 2025 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, along with the participant passcode 9009579.

About Pentair plc

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is a core large cap value S&P 500 equity stock focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2024 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250708806842/en/

Contacts:

Pentair Contacts:

Shelly Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel.: 763-656-5575

E-mail: shelly.hubbard@pentair.com



Rebecca Osborn

Vice President, Communications

Tel.: 763-656-5589

E-mail: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com