Despite slower-than-expected enterprise adoption, new research from Omdia finds that the market outlook for 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability) and eRedCap (enhanced RedCap) technology remains strong. These innovations are projected to significantly transform the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape, surpassing 700 million global connections by 2030, according to Omdia's latest report "5G RedCap and eRedCap: The Current and Future State of the Market".

5G RedCap and eRedCap: The middle ground

Bridging the IoT Connectivity Gap

5G RedCap and eRedCap technologies deliver innovative solutions that effectively bridge the crucial gap between high-performance 5G and low-power IoT applications. Key advantages include:

Optimized performance for mid-tier IoT applications providing a cost-effective migration path from LTE

Reduced device complexity through simplified architecture, resulting in lower hardware costs

Seamless integration with existing network infrastructure

Improved power consumption for extended device longevity

Market Momentum Continues to Build

The RedCap ecosystem is rapidly evolving, driven by significant advancements from leading industry players:

Global carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, and BT Group have successfully completed RedCap trials

Major chipset and module manufacturers such as Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Quectel have launched commercial RedCap modules

Innovative use cases are emerging across healthcare, industrial IoT, and smart city applications

Future Growth Dependent on Network Evolution

While the foundation for growth is strengthening, several factors will influence the pace of 5G RedCap adoption:

Expansion of 5G SA network deployments, which have experienced slowdowns due to economic conditions

Anticipated reductions in hardware costs, which have yet to materialize

Continued maturation of the broader RedCap and IoT ecosystem

Development and clear identification of enterprise use cases designed for mass-scale deployments rather than limited device implementations

"RedCap and eRedCap technologies represent a strategic evolution in IoT connectivity," noted Alexander Thompson, Senior IoT analyst at Omdia and lead author of the report. "While adoption timelines may extend beyond initial projections, these technologies will play a pivotal role in future IoT deployments, particularly as the ecosystem matures and 5G SA networks expand globally."

