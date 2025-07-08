Valworx, Inc.: Valworx Launches New Line of Actuators - Pneumatic/Manual Combination Actuator

Air actuator with integrated manual handwheel.

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Valworx announced the launch of their new line of Pneumatic/ Manual combination actuators. The new actuators operate pneumatically, manually, or in stroke-limited mode where the stroke can be set to limit close or limit open using the integrated handwheel. Ideal for automated applications that require occasional manual operation.

531075



A sliding clutch design makes for a compact unit and eliminates the need for a separate manual override unit. Quick and easy to install with standard ISO5211 valve mounting pad and double square female output drive.

Valworx Pneumatic/Manual combination actuators are a Rack & Pinion design, available in Spring Return or Double Acting models with torques ranging from 10Nm - 450Nm. The line is being launched with full line of accessories including pilot solenoid valves, limit switches and digital positioners.

Valworx Pneumatic/Manual combo actuators are in stock and ready for immediate shipment.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. Valworx actuated valves and accessories come with a full, one-year warranty and 60-day return policy.

Contact:

Caroline Crowe

Phone: 704-987-9803

Email: sales@valworx.com

SOURCE: Valworx, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/valworx-launches-new-line-of-actuators-pneumatic%2fmanual-combination-act-1045353