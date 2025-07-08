Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent drill results from its reverse circulation drill program at the Tyro Main Zone, Gold Chain Project, Arizona. This release contains the assays for drill holes GC25-59 and GC25-60, totaling 408.5m. Additionally, the Company has appointed Anthony Paterson, as Lead Independent Director.

Highlights:

Definition drilling of the recently discovered NE Tyro Zone (link here) continues to push the lateral and vertical limits outward over a strike of about 200m and up to 150m vertically.

Hole GC25-59 intersected 32.05m of 3.51 g/t Au, including 15.28m of 7.02 g/t Au and 9.14m of 10.45 g/t Au, extending the high-grade zone at NE Tyro to depth.

Hole GC25-60 intersected 50.30m of 1.29 g/t Au, including 12.1m of 2.42 g/t Au.

The mineralized zone at northeast Tyro is exposed at the surface and remains open at depth, to the north and possibly to the south.

Assays are pending for an additional 8 completed drill holes (approximately 2,050m).

"These results continue to expand the recently identified Northeast Tyro Zone, including broad zones of high-grade, laterally and vertically. There is a clearly evident northerly plunge to this zone towards the intersection with the Frisco Mine fault and the extensive alteration in the Frisco Graben," stated CEO Quentin Mai. "In the next drill campaign, we plan to focus on the ongoing definition of this zone."

Figure 1: Long Section of the Tyro Main Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/258066_4dc78598d4ab49bf_002full.jpg

Notes:

Drill holes GC21-13 to GC21-16 released October 25, 2021 (link here)

Underground chip-channel sampling results released April 28, 2022 (link here)

Drill holes GC23-23 to GC23-28 released February 28, 2023 (link here)

Surface trench results released July 11, 2024 (link here)

Drill holes GC24-30 to GC24-31 released January 15, 2025 (link here) and updated February 24, 2025 (link here)

Drill holes GC24-29, GC24-32 to GC24-36 released January 23, 2025 (link here) and updated February 24, 2025 (link here)

Drill holes GC25-38 and GC25-39 released March 19, 2025 (link here)

Drill holes GC25-37, GC25-40 and GC25-41 released April 3, 2025 (link here)

Drill holes GC25-42 to GC25-46 released April 16, 2025 (link here)

Drill holes GC25-47 to GC25-49 released April 22, 2025 (link here)

Drill holes GC25-50 to GC25-52 released May 15, 2025 (link here)

Drill holes GC25-57 to GC25-58 released June 17, 2025 (link here)

Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) GC25-59 123.40 155.45 32.05 3.51 incl. 123.40 138.68 15.28 7.02 incl. 126.49 135.64 9.14 10.45 incl. 134.11 135.64 1.53 19.80 GC-25-60 126.50 176.80 50.30 1.29 incl. 149.40 161.50 12.10 2.42

Notes:

All widths shown are downhole; true width is approximately 70% of downhole width.

Figure 2: Plan View of Tyro Main Zone Showing Drill Holes, Trenches and Surface Samples (gold). Note that the distance along the Tyro's strike between GC25-60 (L870) and GC25-58 (L1070) is approximately 200 metres.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/258066_4dc78598d4ab49bf_003full.jpg

Summary

Holes GC25-59 and -60 were designed to test the limits of gold mineralization identified in holes GC25-47 through GC25-49. The results indicate that additional drilling is required both to the northeast and at depth. As previously observed, the high-grade component here is characterized by banded chalcedony-adularia-calcite vein and stockwork hosted by strongly altered (quartz + chlorite) wall rock, i.e. GC25-59 with 32.05m at 3.51 g/t Au. Drilling to date suggests a moderate to steep northeast plunge of the mineralized zone toward the Frisco Graben, less than 400m to the northeast. With the receipt of these holes, sufficient data has been obtained to design the follow-up drill program scheduled to commence in Q4 2025.

Hole GC25-59

Hole GC25-59 (Figure 3) was drilled to offset hole GC25-49 about 20m to the NE and 40m down-dip.

As observed in GC25-49, the hole intersected a zone of strong veins, veinlets and breccia over 32.05m at 3.51 g/t Au. Also shown in Figure 3, this zone is about 55m down-dip from GC25-57 (12.2m at 3.57 g/t Au) and about 135 metres below surface vein exposures. This suggests that more diffuse veining observed in the surface exposures and in holes GC21-13 and GC25-57 are coalescing into a broad zone at depth.

Figure 3: Hole GC25-59 Cross Section including GC21-13 and GC25-57.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/258066_4dc78598d4ab49bf_004full.jpg

Hole GC25-60

Hole GC25-60 entered the NE Tyro Zone about 50m southwest of hole GC25-48, which intersected 29m of 6.02 g/t Au. The mineralized zone, somewhat more diffuse than the zone in GC25-48, contained 50.30m at 1.29 g/t Au. This hole is about 50m below GC25-52, which encountered 7.72m at 0.712 g/t Au (Figure 1), suggesting a weakening of the vein system upwards and southwards as suggested by surface exposures. However, the vein system remains open to depth and southwards. The strongest mineralization observed in GC25-60 is situated in the zone's footwall and appears to spatially correlate with surface mining activities (Figure 4).





Figure 4: Hole GC25-60 Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/258066_4dc78598d4ab49bf_005full.jpg

Anthony Paterson Appointed Lead Independent Director

The Company has appointed Anthony Paterson, a current independent director, as Lead Director to further strengthen its corporate governance framework. There are no other changes to the board of directors, its committees, or management.

Mr. Paterson brings extensive experience in venture capital and private equity as a strategic investor, builder, and operator. He has led numerous early-stage financings for public companies in the mining and resource sectors. He was instrumental in the formation and financing of West Point Gold and played a key role in the bridge loan for TSX-listed Prime Mining Corp. His ongoing involvement in resource ventures reflects a continued focus on unlocking long-term value through disciplined capital strategy and execution.

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program, including logging, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Drillholes have a diameter of 15cm, and samples have an approximate weight of 3 to 5kg. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site, along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. The results summarized above have been carefully reviewed with reference to the QA/QC results. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

